Waco ISD elementary students return from winter break to different campus

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD’s Kendrick Elementary students are going back to class after winter break at the former Indian Spring Middle School while Kendrick Elementary school is demolished and rebuilt.

The district and school staff spent the break preparing the middle school for the elementary students to help them feel comfortable transitioning campuses in the middle of the school year.

“Everybody has been putting forth effort to make the school and their classrooms just beautiful,” Principal of Kendrick Elementary Isabel Lozano said.

The district spent about $150,000 to move furniture and renovate aspects of the former middle school to meet the requirements for elementary students. Waco ISD added new water fountains that are lower to the ground for younger students. The district also painted and repaired walls, lowered toilets and sinks and cleaned and waxed the floors.

To make the transition easier, the district also moved furniture and the playground from Kendrick Elementary to Indian Spring Middle.

Now, the sign at the old middle school reads ‘Kendrick Elementary School’ as well.

Students’ first day at the different location will be Tuesday, and Lozano hopes they will feel comfortable and welcomed, even surprised by how big the campus is compared to Kendrick.

“Just for them to be just amazed at how big and how beautiful this facility really is,” she said. “It turned out to be really great. It’s amazing what paint and just waxing of the floors can do. It turned out to be really beautiful.”

She said teachers and staff are also excited about the additional space and elements.

“For our teachers, something exciting for them is the collaboration space,” Lozano said. “We didn’t have that space at the old Kendrick, so here at our temporary location, we do have the ability to have collaboration space.”

Another difference with the former middle school is the location. Kendrick is located in a neighborhood where most students walk to school, so the district has arranged for students to take buses and alternative ways of transportation to accommodate students.

The school is also hosting a tour Monday night before school starts to allow students and parents to get familiar with the different space.

Kendrick Elementary students and staff will be located at the former Indian Spring Middle School for about a year and a half. The district will be demolishing the old Kendrick Elementary School campus, which is where they will start building the new one.

The new $47 million campus will feature many state-of-the-art facilities and is expected to be complete in May 2025.

Copyright 2024 KWTX. All rights reserved.