Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco ISD elementary students return from winter break to different campus

By Ally Kadlubar
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD’s Kendrick Elementary students are going back to class after winter break at the former Indian Spring Middle School while Kendrick Elementary school is demolished and rebuilt.

The district and school staff spent the break preparing the middle school for the elementary students to help them feel comfortable transitioning campuses in the middle of the school year.

“Everybody has been putting forth effort to make the school and their classrooms just beautiful,” Principal of Kendrick Elementary Isabel Lozano said.

The district spent about $150,000 to move furniture and renovate aspects of the former middle school to meet the requirements for elementary students. Waco ISD added new water fountains that are lower to the ground for younger students. The district also painted and repaired walls, lowered toilets and sinks and cleaned and waxed the floors.

To make the transition easier, the district also moved furniture and the playground from Kendrick Elementary to Indian Spring Middle.

Now, the sign at the old middle school reads ‘Kendrick Elementary School’ as well.

Students’ first day at the different location will be Tuesday, and Lozano hopes they will feel comfortable and welcomed, even surprised by how big the campus is compared to Kendrick.

“Just for them to be just amazed at how big and how beautiful this facility really is,” she said. “It turned out to be really great. It’s amazing what paint and just waxing of the floors can do. It turned out to be really beautiful.”

She said teachers and staff are also excited about the additional space and elements.

“For our teachers, something exciting for them is the collaboration space,” Lozano said. “We didn’t have that space at the old Kendrick, so here at our temporary location, we do have the ability to have collaboration space.”

Another difference with the former middle school is the location. Kendrick is located in a neighborhood where most students walk to school, so the district has arranged for students to take buses and alternative ways of transportation to accommodate students.

The school is also hosting a tour Monday night before school starts to allow students and parents to get familiar with the different space.

Kendrick Elementary students and staff will be located at the former Indian Spring Middle School for about a year and a half. The district will be demolishing the old Kendrick Elementary School campus, which is where they will start building the new one.

The new $47 million campus will feature many state-of-the-art facilities and is expected to be complete in May 2025.

Copyright 2024 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jedidiah Punahele Sofa-Calarruda was born exactly at midnight at the Kapiolani Medical Center...
High school sweethearts welcome New Year’s Day baby at the stroke of midnight
The Grand Lodge of Texas at 715 Columbus Ave. in Waco.
Former grand master files defamation lawsuit against Grand Lodge of Texas, five officers
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
On Dec. 28 coach was driving himself and his daughter on I-14 near Copperas Cove when all of a...
UPDATE: Beloved Killeen High football coach who suffered cardiac arrest has passed away
A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business

Latest News

KWTX News 10 at Noon
Major crash sends three to the hospital, one rescued from vehicle in Robinson
A jugging victim was shot at a gas station in Houston, Texas
Houston juggers follow man who sold vehicle, shoot him during robbery at gas station
An Amber Alert has been issued in Texas for Linkin Hernandez, a boy reportedly abducted in San...
Amber Alert issued for boy possibly abducted in San Antonio
Camp Brisket at Texas A&M draws in barbecue lovers around the world
Camp Brisket at Texas A&M draws in barbecue lovers around the world