Wife thought lottery winner was ‘pulling her leg’ when he told her they won in lottery drawing

A North Carolina lottery winner said he and his wife will buy a new car with their winnings.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (Gray News) – One lucky lottery winner in North Carolina said he will be buying a brand new car with his winnings.

The North Carolina Lottery said Roger Lundy won $100,000 in a Season-End Extravaganza second-chance drawing Wednesday. The drawing had more than 4.2 million entries.

Lundy has wanted a new car for years, and that dream will be coming true after winning $100,000.

“We really need a new car,” he said. “We might get a Hyundai Palisade.”

Lundy said he told his wife they won after he got an email notification Thursday morning.

“She thought I was pulling her leg,” he said. “We are both thrilled.”

Lundy went to the lottery headquarters Thursday to claim his prize, walking away with $71,500 after federal and state tax withholdings.

The Season-End Extravaganza drawing awarded three North Carolina lottery players with a $100,000 prize, although the North Carolina Lottery said the other two winnings have not been claimed yet.

