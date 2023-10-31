MERIDIAN, Texas (KWTX) - Nine families are without a home after flooding swept through parts of the Meridian over the weekend.

Monday morning the Bosque Bottoms RV Park still had flipped over picnic tables and a knocked over fence covered in debris.

Meridian Mayor Ryan Nieuwenhuis said the National Championship Barbecue Cookoff, one of the city’s biggest fundraisers of the year, was supposed to be held at the campgrounds last weekend.

”Water just roared through here of course it was just completely out of banks,” Nieuwenhuis said.

In addition to serving as mayor, Nieuwenhuis is also the chairman of the National Championship Barbecue Cookoff. He said organizers made the tough decision to cancel the annual competition on Thursday before the rain rolled in.

”If we would’ve had 100+ cooks in here it could’ve been very very bad,” Nieuwenhuis said.

The city is still assessing the damage to determine how much it will cost to fix everything at the campgrounds. In particular, Nieuwenhuis worries about the dozens of electric hookups for RVs on the grounds that may be damaged.

”We were completely underwater, so I’m sure we’ll have a lot of electrical issues,” Nieuwenhuis said.

Meanwhile the Meridian Volunteer Fire department stayed busy, saving five people whose cars were stuck in water over the weekend.

”We did lose one fire truck to high water,” captain John Edwards said. “It’s currently at our station and we’re working on getting it rebuilt.”

According to the City of Meridian, there aren’t any reported injuries or deaths from the floods.

”Everything in town is all fixable and no one lost a life, that’s the most remarkable thing,” Nieuwenhuis said.

The National Championship Barbecue Cookoff unfortunately won’t take place this year, but it will return next year on the 4th weekend in October.

The Mayor of Meridian said the Bosque County Office of Emergency Management contacted Gov. Abbott’s office to request emergency aid in relation to the flooding.