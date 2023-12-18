The big weather story this week arrives Friday and into the busy travel Christmas Weekend, with several rounds of good rain chances moving in. The next few days will be rain-free, but each of the next few days we will gradually see increasing clouds and humidity. The coldest morning of the workweek will be Tuesday morning, with lows for most us in the mid 30s. Highs Tuesday will make it into the low 60, with partly cloudy skies. We will be rain-free Wednesday, but rain chances start to return late Thursday.

If you are hitting the road Friday to see family for Christmas, plan on it to be on the rainy side. Rain chances Saturday are around 80%. We may see a little bit of a lull in the rain coverage Saturday, but the shower and thunderstorm potential ramps back up on Christmas Eve. The timing of the Christmas Eve wave of rain is still a little bit of a question mark, but it does look like the majority of the rain should be out of Central Texas before Christmas Day. Overall Christmas Day looks pretty nice, but it will be slightly warmer than normal with highs in the mid 60s.

