WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Universal Windows Direct has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angi Super Service Award.

The award honors service professionals who have maintained high service ratings and reviews on Angi in 2021.

“These outstanding businesses have helped homeowners not only maintain their homes, but also evolve them into spaces that can handle life, work, school and entertainment under one roof,” said Bryan Ellis, senior executive at Angi. “Our homeowners’ consistent positive reviews make it clear: these are the top pros in our network. Congratulations to this year’s Super Service Award winners.”

Angi Super Service Award 2021 winners have met eligibility requirements.

Pros on Angi qualify for the award by obtaining 3 or more services-performed reviews in the previous year, maintaining a current and lifetime GPA of at least 4.5+ stars. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angi and have undergone our verification/screening.

“We are please to have been recognized and to have received this award for the 7th consecutive year, said Scott Davis, Universal Windows Direct owner.

Universal Windows Direct has been on Angi since 2016 This is the 7th year Universal Windows Direct has received this honor.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.