Temple: One injured in shooting at local apartment complex

Temple police are investigating another shooting Sunday after a man was found injured in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

According to police, the male victim was located in the parking lot of the Village at Meadowbend Apartments around 9:15 p.m. Sunday.

He was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

No suspects have been identified.

Earlier Sunday, police reported responding to two shots-fired calls.

A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 1:45 a.m. at Club Heavy.

He has serious injuries, police said.

About an hour later, police found a home damaged in the 800 block of North Main Street.

"Officers observed damage to a residence consistent with gunshot," a press release stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.