Fort Hood: Posts named for Confederate generals could be renamed

U.S. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper are open to discussing whether to rename nearly a dozen military installations named after Confederate generals including Fort Hood, Army officials say.

The post is named after Confederate Gen. John Bell Hood.

The announcement comes days after the U.S. Marine Corps announced the removal of all confederate flag displays from its installations.

Jonathan Hildner and Reshard Hicks of the Let's Move movement in Killeen say while Fort Hood's name hasn't been officially changed, there are some great options if the Army were to go in that direction.

"I think really looking back into our history, we should look at how excelled," Hildner said.

"Let's look at what soldiers came from Fort Hood who helped make Killeen what it is today."

Both Hildner and Hicks have a military background of their own. Hildner's father served in the Army and Reshard is an Army veteran himself.

Hicks says as both a black man and a veteran, any mention of confederacy as far as names and statues is always an uncomfortable conversation.

"When people say you can't change history, yes, you're right," he said.

"That doesn't mean we have to glorify the negative parts about it."

They aren't alone, either. Navy Admiral Mike Gilday wrote a Facebook post on Tuesday prohibiting all confederate flags from Naval installations, ships, aircraft and submarines.

In the end, Hicks and Hildner say while they don't think of confederacy when it comes to Fort Hood, that shouldn't stop the Army from making the change.

"One day, maybe it was acceptable," Hildner said.

“Today it’s not. We’re progressing as a country and we’re actually hearing people’s voices and there’s no reason to have people out here uncomfortable.”