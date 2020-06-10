Advertisement

Fort Hood: Posts named for Confederate generals could be renamed

Photo by MGN
Photo by MGN(KWTX)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

U.S. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper are open to discussing whether to rename nearly a dozen military installations named after Confederate generals including Fort Hood, Army officials say.

The post is named after Confederate Gen. John Bell Hood.

The announcement comes days after the U.S. Marine Corps announced the removal of all confederate flag displays from its installations.

Jonathan Hildner and Reshard Hicks of the Let's Move movement in Killeen say while Fort Hood's name hasn't been officially changed, there are some great options if the Army were to go in that direction.

"I think really looking back into our history, we should look at how excelled," Hildner said.

"Let's look at what soldiers came from Fort Hood who helped make Killeen what it is today."

Both Hildner and Hicks have a military background of their own. Hildner's father served in the Army and Reshard is an Army veteran himself.

Hicks says as both a black man and a veteran, any mention of confederacy as far as names and statues is always an uncomfortable conversation.

"When people say you can't change history, yes, you're right," he said.

"That doesn't mean we have to glorify the negative parts about it."

They aren't alone, either. Navy Admiral Mike Gilday wrote a Facebook post on Tuesday prohibiting all confederate flags from Naval installations, ships, aircraft and submarines.

In the end, Hicks and Hildner say while they don't think of confederacy when it comes to Fort Hood, that shouldn't stop the Army from making the change.

"One day, maybe it was acceptable," Hildner said.

“Today it’s not. We’re progressing as a country and we’re actually hearing people’s voices and there’s no reason to have people out here uncomfortable.”

Latest News

News

Meth Lab Bust

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Hundreds gather to push for answers about missing Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered on Female Veterans Day Friday to push for answers about a Fort Hood soldier missing for 52 days whose fate remains a mystery

News

Falls County community rebuilding church after devastating fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
Watch KWTX News 10 at Six

News

4 Amber Alerts this week in Texas

Updated: 5 hours ago
Watch KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Rebuild starts for historic Central Texas church that burned down

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
More than a year after an historic Central Texas church burned down, the community is breaking ground on a new building.

Latest News

News

Waco: Advocacy center raises awareness after series of Amber Alerts

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A local advocacy center is raising awareness after a series of Amber Alerts this week.

News

Vanessa Guillen Protest Outside Fort Hood

Updated: 6 hours ago
Watch KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Central Texas toddler found unresponsive in pool saved by teenage brother

Updated: 6 hours ago
Watch KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Mother Kills Children

Updated: 6 hours ago
Police say a mother killed her four children

Politics

Texas attorney general has a warning for local election officials

Updated: 6 hours ago
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a warning Friday to local election officials.

Business

US stocks bounce higher, but still end the week with a loss

Updated: 6 hours ago
Stocks closed another bumpy day Friday with solid gains on Wall Street, but not enough to erase its worst weekly loss since late March.