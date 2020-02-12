Advertisement

Ex-probation officer, 8 others arrested in multi-county burglary investigation

(Top, left to right) Brittany Hanzlicek, Barry Blagg, Dustin Pitts, Heather McHargue. (Bottom, left to right) Nathan Cross, Tamra Robinson, Robert Carr, Robert Sears. (Jail photos)
(Top, left to right) Brittany Hanzlicek, Barry Blagg, Dustin Pitts, Heather McHargue. (Bottom, left to right) Nathan Cross, Tamra Robinson, Robert Carr, Robert Sears. (Jail photos)(KWTX)
By Rissa Shaw and Joe Villasana
Published: Feb. 12, 2020 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Former probation officer Brittany Hanzcilek was in the McLennan County Jail Thursday charged with engaging in organized criminal activity in connection with an ongoing investigation of a string of area burglaries.

Her bond was set at $40,000.

McLennan County investigators, working with other area law enforcement agencies, have been making arrests in connection with the burglaries, which involved more than $130,000 in stolen property, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said during a news conference Feb. 12.

“(The burglars) steal to get money to buy drugs,” McNamara said.

Investigators said Wednesday, they're still recovering stolen property--which included vehicles, trailers, welders, tires and equipment--as the case continues to grow.

"These are tools what people use to make a living,” McNamara said. "It's their livelihood and so all of the sudden they've lost it and this scum-bag is out there trying to sell it for ten cents on the dollar so he can get some more meth."

Investigators began executing nine arrest warrants on Feb. 12 and said as many as six or seven more arrests were possible.

The final suspect, Lyndon "Wesley" McHargue, 42, was captured Wednesday.

MCSO officials said he was coming away from a house in Bellmead with a woman wanted on forgery and parole violation warrants when CID investigators and the agency's FAST unit made the arrest.

"I'm very proud of our guys," McNamara told KWTX Wednesday night.

The others arrested so far in connection with the case include Nathan Cross, Robert Carr, Robert Sears, Heather McHargue, Tamra Robinson, Barry Blagg, and Dustin Pitts.

All suspects will be charged with engaging in organizing activity, the sheriff said.

"We're not only coming after those who steal the property, we're coming for those who buy and sell the property," McNamara said.

"If we have to come to you first, we will arrest you," the sheriff said, urging buyers of stolen property to come forward. "We take it very personal and we're going to everything we can to get their property back and see that these people go to jail and justice is served."

MCSO officials said there were close to a dozen victims, mostly large businesses.

McNamara said, in one case the thieves were hiding stolen items, including a pickup truck, on the victim's own property.

"He had no idea that his property was being used to store these stolen goods, and he didn't even know these people," said McNamara.

The Navarro and Bell County sheriff’s offices, the Temple and Hubbard police departments and the Department of Public Safety participated in the operation to break up the burglary ring.

"These thieves are working all over the place," said McNamara.

The sheriff says he's proud of his team's work thus far.

“I can’t tell you how proud we are of our Criminal Investigation Division, this effort was headed up by Detective Amber Aguirre and involved many of our deputies and detectives,” he said. “The hard work continues, we’re not going let up on these thieves and thugs that are stealing property from our good citizens.”

LIVE: McLennan County Sheriff's Office News Conference

LIVE: The McLennan County Sheriff's Office is about to hold a news conference regarding a recent strings of burglaries in the county.

Posted by KWTX News 10 on Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Latest News

News

Police use financial records to find librarian who disappeared after setting off on a drive

Updated: moments ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Drake Lawson
The search for a university librarian who disappeared after leaving his brother's home during a visit to Central Texas to take a drive ended Thursday afternoon.

Restaurant Report Card

Restaurant Report Card for August 6, 2020

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Dirty cabinets, floors, shelves and drawers caught the eye of inspectors in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.

News

Local couple’s marriage spans eras of war, peace and now a pandemic

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Paul J. Gately and Julie Hays
A Central Texas man and his wife who were born three years before the Great Depression and married three years after the end of World War II reunited with family members Thursday for the first time since March to celebrate their 72nd anniversary.

News

Texas to allow limited visitation in nursing homes with no active coronavirus cases

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By SARAH R. CHAMPAGNE AND EMMA PLATOFF
Nursing homes remain hot spots for the virus, with 57% still reporting active cases. Limited visits will be allowed both indoors and outdoors at facilities where there are no cases among residents or staff.

Health

COVID-19 death toll continues to rise in Central Texas

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The death toll from the new coronavirus continues to rise in Central Texas.

Latest News

News

Local deputies arrest man, 71, on solicitation of a minor charge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
A 71-year-old Austin man whom local deputies snared in an online child sex sting remains jailed in lieu of $50,000.

News

Police make arrest in murder of Fort Hood private

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Bond is set at $1.1 million for a Central Texas man charged in a shooting that left a Fort Hood private dead.

News

Short, masked man robs local convenience store at gunpoint

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police are looking for a 5-foot-4 robber who donned a multi-colored face mask early Thursday morning and robbed a local convenience store at gunpoint.

News

Central Texans are still hurting, food bank official says

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
The Central Texas Food Bank handed out boxes of food Thursday and another drive-thru distribution is planned next week to help the tens of thousands of area residents struggling amid a historic pandemic.

Health

Texas A&M research project identifies first COVID-19 positive cats in Texas

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Texas A&M researchers from the College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences (CVMBS) have identified two cats in Brazos County that have tested positive for COVID-19.