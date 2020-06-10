Central Texas man accused of stabbing ‘roommate’ to death indicted

A Central Texas man who admitted, according to an arrest warrant affidavit, he “murdered” a man whom he initially identified as his roommate “with a knife" was indicted for murder Wednesday.

Anthony Taylor Masters-Gutierrez, 27, remains in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond.

He's charged in the death of John Dearmontrice Mitchell, 27, who was found dead on Feb. 10 in an apartment in the 2300 block of Andover Drive.

Fort Hood officials called Killeen police just before 5:30 p.m. Feb. 10 after a blood-stained man identified in the affidavit as Masters-Gutierrez showed up at the post’s East Gate claiming to have killed his roommate.

When officers arrived at the post they found Masters-Gutierrez with blood on his hands and what appeared to be blood stains on his clothing, the affidavit said.

He had told military police officers that he had killed Mitchell and provided an address and apartment number, which is where Killeen officers found the victim “laying on the floor of the kitchen of the apartment with a large pool of blood next to him,” the affidavit says.

Mitchell had multiple stab wounds to the face and neck and officers found a bloody knife next to his body, the affidavit said.

Masters-Gutierrez was arrested and later waived his rights “and confessed that he ‘murdered’ the victim.

Masters-Gutierrez told officers he didn’t live with Mitchell, but said he had walked to the apartment “and once inside took a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times including in the neck.”

Mitchell was pronounced dead at around 6:15 p.m. Feb.10.

Neither Masters-Gutierrez nor Mitchell was a soldier stationed at the post.