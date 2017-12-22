Advertisement

Central Texas official who imposed $4B bond reprimanded by panel

Bell County Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown. (Bell County photo/file)
By Staff and Wire Reports
Published: Dec. 22, 2017 at 9:30 AM CST
A Bell County justice of the peace who was criticized for setting a $4 billion bond for a murder suspect and for overseeing a court hearing involving her son has been reprimanded by a state judicial panel.

The State Commission on Judicial Conduct issued its reprimand Thursday to Bell County Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown.

"After considering the facts before it, the commission concludes Judge Brown failed to comply with the law and maintain competence in the law, failed to be patient, dignified and courteous with, and through words and conduct indicated she was swayed by partisan interests, public clamor or fear of criticism when she set a $4 billion bond for Antonio Willis," the commission said.

“In addition, the commission concludes that by magistrating her son, Kevin Anton Davis, Judge Brown lent the prestige of her judicial office to advance his private interests, allowed her relationship with her son to influence her conduct and failed to disqualify herself,” the commission said.

Willis was named in a Killeen warrant stemming from the Dec. 21, 2016 shooting death of Donte Javon Samuels, 22, who was found early the next day in the yard of a home in the 300 block of South 56th Street.

Brown set the $4 billion bond for Willis after he drove to Killeen police headquarters on Feb. 2, 2017, parked, walked in and surrendered.

A state district judge later reduced the bond by $3,999,850,000 to $150,000.

Brown arraigned her own son on a misdemeanor DWI charge in June after he was stopped by police on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

She set his bond at $2,000 and signed an arrest affidavit in which she found sufficient probable cause to issue an arrest warrant for him.

Brown had faced a petition to remove her from office but will remain and have to undergo additional judicial education.

Brown said she agreed with the commission's decision.

Brown had said she set the high bond earlier this year as a protest against the legal system.

The Bell County District Attorney’s office reviewed her cases after Brown dropped some bonds below recommended levels for some defendants accused of violent crimes.

