Killeen: Church to hold mass for missing Fort Hood soldier

Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was last seen Wednesday. (Army photo)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen will hold a Mass on Saturday for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, according to a Facebook post on the Find Vanessa Guillen page.

"Please send your prayers or join us this upcoming Saturday June 12, 2020," the post states.

The mass at 7 p.m. will be in Spanish, according to the post. The church is located at 2903 E. Rancier Avenue.

Pfc Guillen, 20, went missing on post on April 22, 2020.

Authorities said she was last seen at 1 p.m. that day in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters.

Her car keys, room key, ID card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day.

At one point, more than 500 soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Division searched daily on foot in training areas, barracks and across the post

PLEASE SHARE | POR FAVOR COMPARTAN 🙏🏼 We will be having a mass dedicated to Missing Fort Hood Soldier, Vanessa Guillén....

Posted by Find Vanessa Guillen on Sunday, June 7, 2020

