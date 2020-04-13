DAY 9: I must keep my hope, spirits and faith strong in this long battle

There is a weary balance between resting and staying active.

In a long battle with this virus, I can't push myself to the point of weakness and allow the virus to soar, nor can I rest so much I also get weak from inactivity.

So this battle is a balanced regimen of steady deep breathing with coughing, rest with occasional minor bouts of activity, adequate rest and hydration and nutrition.

And I must keep my hope, spirits and faith strong since these play a big role in my immune system's strength.

Sleep goes back and forth. Saturday night I slept nine hours, then Sunday night, I could not sleep till three am due to constant cough, then slept fitfully with times up and down due to high fever or severe cough.

All I can hope is that this roller coaster will grant me a great rest tonight, since sleep is a big factor in recovery.

My temps are staying around 100, and my O2 sats are staying 96-97%. So while I may be feeling in a fog, it is another day giving my body a chance to overcome this infection.

The big factor everyone is facing is the economic cost of this illness, and this affects me as well.

But TFNB was able to secure me a Payroll Protection Plan loan from the Small Business Association which funded today, and the purpose of that is to make sure I am able to keep providing my employees their benefits and salaries, during a time when I am not able to see patients for weeks, and where there is uncertainty how insurance companies will pay for telemedicine.

So now I can heal while knowing my clinic team is protected.