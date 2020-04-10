Day 1: Symptoms - 6pm - Sunday, April 5th, 2020

I felt a dark, heavy cloud settling over my body.

Sudden lethargy, a feeling my body had doubled in weight, and a sense of disconnectedness to my brain.

The feeling was familiar, since in the 28 years since starting medical school and being around illness, I had my share of viral illnesses settle over me. Unfortunately, it was the season of COVID-19 and its international terror, and that was probably what this was, even though I had no idea where I might have been exposed. Two weeks previously, our family medicine clinic team had made the choice to keep the clinic open to healthy people in need, but only see any kind of infection by telemedicine. It seemed a good plan, even though there was the slight chance that a patient could still be contagious with the virus, even while having no symptoms.

Similar to influenza and other aggressive viruses, this one hit hard.

It almost took my breath away how quickly the body pain hit, the hot feeling of my body, and the absolute exhaustion. It was accompanied by ice cold hands and feet, a steady clear runny nose and a dry cough. So I sat down, and began to write down my symptoms and record my vital signs. The big fear with COVID was the eventual cytokine cascade and inflammatory reaction in the body that ended in respiratory failure and death in a very small percentage of people. But I had some high risk factors: I was male, 62 years old, had heart disease (had heart bypass July 2017), and was overweight. I have always been great under pressure, so I clinically ticked through the boxes indicating I was at the highest risk of the worst outcome with this virus.

My initial vital signs were O2 97% (below 93% usually indicated need for hospital), Pulse 86, Temp 99.8, BP 178/99. My normal BP ran 120s-130s/70s, so this was at least 40 points high, and told me my body was having a reaction to the virus and was under stress. I called my PCP to let him know. Since it was most likely COVID, he said he would set me up for a test the next day, and I was obviously not going back to work anytime soon. He and I talked through my medications, and discussed a plan to get my BP under control at home if possible, and head to the hospital if not, though with advanced warning so they could prepare. I called my clinic team to let them know I would not be in for some time and turned over responsibilities to people I trusted, and went back to treating my new virus symptoms. These rapidly added thick airway secretions, a choking cough with yellow sputum, and the crazy BP. I did regular deep breathing to keep my lungs open. I took one of my regular BP meds, but soon my numbers got much higher, so that by 10 pm my BP was 203/123 and Temp 100.3. I continued through the night with medications and hourly vital signs, until I was able to get my BP down to 140/90 with Temp 101.6 at 3:30 am. Out of danger of heart stress and having avoided the emergency room, I took Tylenol for the pain and fever (Ibuprofen has been found to worsen COVID, so is off limits), and went to sleep.