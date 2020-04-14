Day 10: I have a sense I am going to make it

Sleep is crucial to healing, and I spent 12 hrs last night trying desperately to sleep, and found occasional success.

For a few hours, I slept with my head on my arms sitting at my laptop.

Any strategy I had only worked for a while before the virus would overcome me once more with a racking cough.

While feeling rocked this am, I also had a sensation that the virus was less.

I've had this non-scientific sensation that I could feel the virus' presence, and that lowered today, and contributed to a sense of hope.

It strikes me that much of this battle with COVID-19 is a proactive fight.

I can't just take what comes and hope I survive.

I have to aggressively think about breathing, staying active, coughing up secretions, hydrating, staying positive, resting.

Otherwise, I could easily become a discouraged victim, wearily accepting that my body might fail.

So as weak as I feel, I have a sense that I have seen its worst and I'm going to make it.

I’ll keep doing all the right things. My O2 sats stayed up at 97-98% today, the best yet.