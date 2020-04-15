Advertisement

Day 11: Balance is key in fighting this virus

(KWTX)
By Dr. Tim Martindale
Published: Apr. 15, 2020 at 2:31 PM CDT
Life is about balance and it’s no different with fighting and recovering from illness.

If I sleep too little, I get weaker, my immune system struggles and the virus begins to win.

If I sleep too much, the secretions settle down into my lungs and become a burden of pneumonia hard to beat.

So I wake at least once in the night and spend time coughing up secretions, and then go about it again as soon as I wake in the morning.

If I do breathing exercises too little, I get behind on the secretions filling my lungs.

If I do breathe too much, I cough so much that my airway gets weak and reactive and my cough less productive.

So I aggressively breathe deeply and cough, but give some rest when the airway gets reactive.

If I'm not active enough, I steadily lose my strength to keep fighting this illness.

If I'm too active, my strength collapses, then there is no defense against the virus.

So I walk and move several times during the day, but slow down when I get overly weak.

Today, I have had no fever so far (last fever T 100.4 7 pm yest), but usually viral shedding takes place in the afternoon, so I won't be surprised by a downturn at night.

O2 sats are staying 96-97%, so I still am staving off this virus enough as to avoid being in the hospital, but I have the strong sense that if I had not been aggressively taking care of myself, I'd be in the hospital already.

So I'm positive I have taken hit after hit from this virus, and am still pressing on. Surely, my immune system will soon be triumphant.

Denise is feeling much better and is a big help to me.

