Day 12: The pattern is feel better in the morning, downturn in the evening

(KWTX)
By Dr. Tim Martindale
Published: Apr. 16, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT
Had a rough night, but then felt much better this morning.

My cough was stronger, and I was able to cough up the most secretions out of my lungs yet.

So the pattern right now is feel better in the morning, then take a downturn in the afternoon and evening.

But while I am ready to feel worse this evening, the healthy feeling of today was inspiring.

It's the first day I haven't felt the specter of death; I seriously am confident for the first time today this virus will not kill me.

So now I feel like I need to keep doing the things that got me this far... the breathing and coughing, the rest and activity and sleep, the positive emotions.

Getting to this point doesn't mean it's done; it means recovery has started, and will require the same attention and dedication and desperation.

No fever today so far, and O2 sats have stayed 97%. I am weak and grateful. Denise is steadily stronger.

