Day 13: Hopefully, the final recovery stage is taking place

Hopefully, this final recovery stage is taking shape in my fight against COVID-19.

My fever breaks during the night at about 3-4 a.m. and I sleep better for 4 to 6 hours after that.

From mid-morning to early afternoon, no fever, minimal cough, no pain, good O2.

This has been a good time when I can cough up a good amount of the secretions that have filled my lungs, and be active around the house.

Somewhere in the afternoon, 3-5 pm, the virus hits afresh with fever/fatigue/pain/cough/no appetite.

But even at worst, O2 never gets below 96 percent and my temperature has not been getting higher than 101.

During the afternoon and evening, the goal is to have energy conserved, to rest and breathe carefully, and just make it through.

I take a combination of helps to try to sleep: Melatonin, chamomile, Valerian root, Tylenol, and finally added a prescription from my physician.

But, I usually get the best sleep when the fever finally subsides.

Feeling pretty good for 12 of 24 hours each day is an improvement, when earlier in disease process it seemed a marathon just to endure the constant pain and cough.

I am hopeful the healthy hours will expand and the sick hours diminish over the next few days.