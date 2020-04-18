Day 14: Glory to God, no fever in 24 hours

Glory to God.

For healing, for friends, for prayers, for patience, for encouragement.

I have now had no fever for more than 24 hours.

The main illness is over, and now some recovery time.

I will still focus on rest, on breathing exercises, on careful nutrition, on getting up and around cautiously, on watching my vital signs.

I am at both a triumphant and thankful time of survival of this virus, but also a vulnerable and cautious time where some have relapsed.

The health department and my physician will supervise my final recovery and let me know when it’s okay for me to return to work.