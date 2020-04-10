Advertisement

Day 2: The Test - 8:22am - Monday, April 6th, 2020

(KWTX)
Published: Apr. 10, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

I woke to my primary care physician calling me to let me know I had a test set for 10 am.

Right off, the choking cough and the overall body pain were steadily worse, and my Temp ranged 101.6 to 102.5 through the day. This was easily my worst day, with almost unbearable muscle and joint pain and the cough with thick secretions gagging me to the point I thought I'd stop breathing. I had little appetite that day, but I worked hard to keep drinking fluids. I never had the dangerous shortness of breath or chest tightness, and my O2 sats stayed 96% all day; very acceptable.

My wife drove me to the drive-through testing center at 10 am. We were directed in like we were boarding a ferry and when we got to our turn, three men looking like they were dressed for moon-walking approached, told me their names since I couldn't tell they were all friends of mine, and stuck a large broadsword up my right nostril and pierced my brain, or so it felt. My left hand grabbed my leg and squeezed hard with the pain, but I was not going to draw back and take a chance they didn't get an adequate test for the most reliable result; I needed to have good information and a clear diagnosis.

I spent the rest of the day and into the night letting friends and family know my situation, checking in with the clinic, and lining up an emergency backup physician should it become necessary. My office manager was organizing adeptly and solving problems, my Nurse Practitioner partner was treating it as if she handled crises smoothly all the time, and my clinic team began to divide up tasks and accomplish them. My mind was working well, especially as I was able to use self-hypnosis techniques I had learned while treating burn patients in Galveston to distance myself from what otherwise seemed unbearable body pain all day long. Amazingly Tylenol helped nearly miraculously as well. While this day didn’t include the very scary BP elevations of the night before, it was the worst day in terms of sheer pain and the choking, gagging cough, made worse that I had slept little and couldn’t sleep all day because every time I tried, I choked or just felt chills then sweats and all the pain. I finally slept some fitfully; this lack of sleep was an undervalued menace.

Latest News

Health

A handful of area children develop rare condition associated with COVID-19

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A handful of children in Central Texas have developed a rare, but serious condition after contracting COVID-19.

Health

COVID-19: Five more deaths, 180 new cases reported in Central Texas

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Waco-McLennan County health officials reported another death from COVID-19 Thursday.

Health

Texas announces guidelines for COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Texas, the state has released guidelines for how a vaccine should be distributed once it becomes available.

Our Town

Waco: Additional COVID-19 test site available Friday and Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
An additional COVID-19 test site will be open on Friday and Saturday in downtown Waco where about 10,000 saliva-based tests will be available.

Health

US COVID cases surge to nearly 60K as pandemic wave builds

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
New cases rose in at least 35 states over the past week, while the nation averaged more than 50,000 new cases a day.

Latest News

Health

COVID-19 claims 4 more lives in Central Texas; statewide case count continues to rise

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Four more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died as state health officials reported more than 4,600 additional cases of the virus and more than 90 additional deaths Wednesday.

Health

Two Central Texas districts part of state COVID-19 school rapid testing pilot program

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Two Central Texas school districts are among eight school systems participating in a pilot program to conduct rapid COVID-19 testing of employees and students.

Health

Central Texas district extends online learning through Oct. 23

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT
|
By Staff
A Central Texas school district that had planned to end remote learning is instead extending online instruction through the end of next week after nearly a dozen positive COVID-19 tests.

Health

Facebook bans ads discouraging vaccinations

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:57 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The social network said it will also run an information campaign encouraging people to get their flu shots this year.

Health

Possible safety issue spurs pause of COVID-19 antibody study

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Eli Lilly confirmed Tuesday that the study had been paused “out of an abundance of caution”

Health

Texas reports 5,200 new COVID-19 cases; 6 more area residents die

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Texas reported more than 5,200 additional cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, raising the statewide total to more than 800,000, and six more area residents have died of the virus.