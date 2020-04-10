Day 2: The Test - 8:22am - Monday, April 6th, 2020

I woke to my primary care physician calling me to let me know I had a test set for 10 am.

Right off, the choking cough and the overall body pain were steadily worse, and my Temp ranged 101.6 to 102.5 through the day. This was easily my worst day, with almost unbearable muscle and joint pain and the cough with thick secretions gagging me to the point I thought I'd stop breathing. I had little appetite that day, but I worked hard to keep drinking fluids. I never had the dangerous shortness of breath or chest tightness, and my O2 sats stayed 96% all day; very acceptable.

My wife drove me to the drive-through testing center at 10 am. We were directed in like we were boarding a ferry and when we got to our turn, three men looking like they were dressed for moon-walking approached, told me their names since I couldn't tell they were all friends of mine, and stuck a large broadsword up my right nostril and pierced my brain, or so it felt. My left hand grabbed my leg and squeezed hard with the pain, but I was not going to draw back and take a chance they didn't get an adequate test for the most reliable result; I needed to have good information and a clear diagnosis.

I spent the rest of the day and into the night letting friends and family know my situation, checking in with the clinic, and lining up an emergency backup physician should it become necessary. My office manager was organizing adeptly and solving problems, my Nurse Practitioner partner was treating it as if she handled crises smoothly all the time, and my clinic team began to divide up tasks and accomplish them. My mind was working well, especially as I was able to use self-hypnosis techniques I had learned while treating burn patients in Galveston to distance myself from what otherwise seemed unbearable body pain all day long. Amazingly Tylenol helped nearly miraculously as well. While this day didn’t include the very scary BP elevations of the night before, it was the worst day in terms of sheer pain and the choking, gagging cough, made worse that I had slept little and couldn’t sleep all day because every time I tried, I choked or just felt chills then sweats and all the pain. I finally slept some fitfully; this lack of sleep was an undervalued menace.