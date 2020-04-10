Advertisement

Day 3: The Results and The Plan - 7:34am - Tuesday, April 7th, 2020

(KWTX)
Published: Apr. 10, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT
I woke to my physician calling to let me know my test was positive. So the monster under the bed had finally come out to fight. I settled down to a rigid practice of everything I knew gave me the best chance of survival. I checked my vitals every 2 hours and adjusted what I did as needed. My Temp stayed in the 102s all day, my O2 stayed 96%. I consulted with my office team, my physician, and other medical leaders and the health department about how to manage the clinic and anyone possibly at risk from being around me.

At 3 pm, I had a telemedicine visit with my physician where we talked through my symptoms and my strategies, and had a solid discussion of the risks and benefits, pros and cons of the medicine combo being used in hospitals all over the world. While rigorous research had not been done to scientifically prove it effective, it was three medicines that were easily available, had been used all over and it appeared in many cases that people improved. The most common theory was that the combination of Hydroxychloroquine (an antimalarial and rheumatic disease drug), Azithromycin (a common antibiotic), and over the counter Zinc, could inhibit the ability of the virus to invade the cell's nucleus, thereby keeping the virus from being able to make large amounts of copies of itself. With less copies, the viral load was less and the immune system was able to defeat the virus more quickly and easily. This medicine combo had been discouraged for use outside of the hospital, since there were significant risks of dangerous heart rhythm changes especially when used together (thereby making it better to be on telemetry), and there was a concern that it needed to be reserved for sicker patients in the hospital. But the other argument was that if it worked with initial virus multiplication in the body, it would be much more effective if used early in the disease process to lessen the risk of complications requiring hospitalizations. I had already discussed the heart risks of the medicines early that day with my cardiologist, and I had been reading about the pros and cons of the combo long before I became sick to the point of needing it. So my very up to date and brilliant primary care physician, thoroughly aware of all the issues, decided to prescribe the combo regimen for me, since I was high risk, I was aware of the risks and benefits of the medicine, we had clearance from my cardiologist, and I had a clear positive COVID test.

I kept deep breathing exercises going, drinking steady water, and managed to nap a little as I was exhausted and sleep-deprived. I asked counsel of my friends and medical leaders about whether I should let a wider audience know what I was facing. I knew it would eventually get out since I’d be missing weeks from my busy practice in the middle of COVID season and I felt it would be better to answer questions before there was a lot of confusion. So I texted many of my friends to let them know, I let a media connection know (my long-term friend Julie Hays at Channel 10), then I announced it carefully on Facebook when people began to call having seen the news report. I also felt that there was widespread fear and stress over COVID, and it’s easier to fight an enemy we know more about than the mysterious and unknown. Maybe my experience would be instructional and an opportunity for hope through knowledge. There was a large outpouring of support from throughout the community, which was encouraging. I spent the rest of the day responding to people, and taking care of my symptoms and watching my vitals. The one side effect that happened right away after starting the medication combo was abdominal cramps and diarrhea, which was definitely unpleasant, but not near as bad as the overall pain and the choking cough. Somehow during the night I slept a little.

