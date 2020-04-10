Advertisement

Day 4: My Wife - 6am - Wednesday, April 8th, 2020

(KWTX)
My wife started the day with the same severe symptoms I had on Sunday night. She reviewed this with her physician and discussed whether to test and whether to start similar meds. It was quite clear she had the same thing, and had been exposed to me as I came down with it, so regardless of test, she’d be presumed positive COVID-19. In addition, she had no heart risk, was not overweight, and was a a couple years younger and a woman, so her risks were lower for serious complication. She also was not interested in the risks and complications of the medicine combo, so decided not to test nor take the same meds.

I had slept from 2-6 am, not near enough, but it helped. Now we were taking care of each other, so we tracked each other's vitals, discussed our symptoms and encouraged each other with deep breathing and prone breathing exercises. My Temps ran in the 101-102.5 range, my O2 Saturation stayed in the 96-97% range, and BP stayed ok with my regular medication. I tried to stay ahead of the choking/gagging cough by getting up secretions steadily with the breathing exercises that triggered a productive cough, or by taking a warm shower. I took Mucinex to thin the airway secretions and make them easier to get out. I took Vitamin C and Vitamin D to help my immune system, and took Tylenol when fever got too high or body pain got too severe.

My wife and I spent much of the day taking care of each other. I knew that the course of illness was quite variable, so we settled in just to do the right things all day long, keep track of everything, and stay the course. While sleep had been difficult due to the continued scary choking cough, the abdominal cramps and diarrhea, and the pain/heat of fever and sweats, I was finally able to fall asleep at 2 am.

