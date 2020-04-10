Day 5: A Reprieve - 10am - Thursday, April 9th, 2020

What a glorious feeling to wake and realize I had slept 8 hours. While my wife was still as miserable as I had been for days, I suddenly had less pain, Temps dropped to 98s until finally back in the 99s with the typical viral evening worsening. My O2 sats stayed in the 97% range. I was coughing up the secretions regularly so I wasn’t choking unexpectedly, my pain was bearable so I didn’t even need Tylenol. The diarrhea side effect from the medications I was taking still persisted, becoming my worst symptoms of the day.

Julie Hays had been doing updates with Channel 10 on my progress, and she was interested in an article that would explain the medication combination I was taking, how it might work, what benefit could be expected, and a balanced discussion of risks and benefits for people to understand what they might have as a weapon in case it was necessary in the near future. We talked that through during the day, and I felt the balanced presentation was just right, and instructive in a scientifically explained, accurate way. We don't want people taking it without being aware of the risks, or without a positive test, or hoarding it to have available in case of future infection. The last thing we need is a shortage of a crucial tool through irrational behavior.

This was a day things turned at least temporarily better, so I was able to focus on caring for my wife, who was still in the very painful, miserable stage. Many friends also brought food to help us through these days. While I felt significantly improved, I was hesitant to get too excited. It has become clear around the world, that the severe deadly complication of COVID usually started in the second week of illness, and I was only five days into the first week. I continued to eat light. A few weeks ago, knowing that COVID was coming, and knowing I was at high risk of being on a ventilator, and knowing that being overweight also lowered my chance of surviving on a ventilator, I had begun significant calorie restriction to less than 1200 calories a day. So I had now lost about 15 lbs in 3-4 weeks, which I felt gave me a better chance if I progressed to needing to be intubated. In the evening, Channel 10 asked if I would be willing to share my journal of this process for them to publish on their website, which I agreed to do. The feeling was it would give people more understanding of one person’s fight with the disease, and maybe put a face on an unknown disease, so that it was not the uncertain terror of the unknown, but an understandable attacker we could prepare for. It was hoped we could identify and explain hopeful strategies and treatment options.