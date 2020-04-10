Advertisement

Day 6: Panic - 7am - Friday, April 10th, 2020

(KWTX)
Published: Apr. 10, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

I finally gave up trying to sleep, having slept none of the night. During the night, a strange sense of panic had been growing steadily. I wasn’t sure if emotional upset and sleeplessness were virus symptoms, or just me having studied COVID so much that I was well aware I was approaching the time when many people have the severe downturn into respiratory failure, or a medication side effect.

Part of the complication was that I was also worrying about finishing paperwork for the government forgivable loan package, and I was aware that my business was under financial stress as well with COVID economics complicated by my illness, though my clinic team had things well under control without me. It was a strange symptom for me, since I am always calmest in the storm, drawn from my natural makeup, life experiences, and my bedrock faith. I had some emergency conversations with my brother and sister in Maryland, and with my very even-keeled medical partner, read some scripture and prayed, and steadily the panic eased.

My vitals were very reassuring with normal blood pressure and pulse, Temp ranging in 98s/99s, O2 sats 97%. The choking/strangling cough was gone, but still had regular coughs while I did breathing exercises, as well as once a minute or so. The body aches and pain are almost entirely gone, and the abdominal cramps were easing. So I am still weak, but on the mend and quite hopeful. I'm not ready to say this is almost over until I make it through the weekend without a respiratory crash, but I'm getting hopeful. My wife's symptoms improved as the day went on, and her nausea eased, fever came and went, and coughed not at all.

So rather from slipping back, I will focus on doing what brought me to this healing point: taking my meds, watching my vitals, doing my breathing exercises, utilizing my faith, keeping hydrated, and getting some rest.

Latest News

Health

A handful of area children develop rare condition associated with COVID-19

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A handful of children in Central Texas have developed a rare, but serious condition after contracting COVID-19.

Health

COVID-19: Five more deaths, 180 new cases reported in Central Texas

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Waco-McLennan County health officials reported another death from COVID-19 Thursday.

Health

Texas announces guidelines for COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Texas, the state has released guidelines for how a vaccine should be distributed once it becomes available.

Our Town

Waco: Additional COVID-19 test site available Friday and Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
An additional COVID-19 test site will be open on Friday and Saturday in downtown Waco where about 10,000 saliva-based tests will be available.

Health

US COVID cases surge to nearly 60K as pandemic wave builds

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
New cases rose in at least 35 states over the past week, while the nation averaged more than 50,000 new cases a day.

Latest News

Health

COVID-19 claims 4 more lives in Central Texas; statewide case count continues to rise

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Four more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died as state health officials reported more than 4,600 additional cases of the virus and more than 90 additional deaths Wednesday.

Health

Two Central Texas districts part of state COVID-19 school rapid testing pilot program

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Two Central Texas school districts are among eight school systems participating in a pilot program to conduct rapid COVID-19 testing of employees and students.

Health

Central Texas district extends online learning through Oct. 23

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT
|
By Staff
A Central Texas school district that had planned to end remote learning is instead extending online instruction through the end of next week after nearly a dozen positive COVID-19 tests.

Health

Facebook bans ads discouraging vaccinations

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:57 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The social network said it will also run an information campaign encouraging people to get their flu shots this year.

Health

Possible safety issue spurs pause of COVID-19 antibody study

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Eli Lilly confirmed Tuesday that the study had been paused “out of an abundance of caution”

Health

Texas reports 5,200 new COVID-19 cases; 6 more area residents die

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Texas reported more than 5,200 additional cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, raising the statewide total to more than 800,000, and six more area residents have died of the virus.