Day 6: Panic - 7am - Friday, April 10th, 2020

I finally gave up trying to sleep, having slept none of the night. During the night, a strange sense of panic had been growing steadily. I wasn’t sure if emotional upset and sleeplessness were virus symptoms, or just me having studied COVID so much that I was well aware I was approaching the time when many people have the severe downturn into respiratory failure, or a medication side effect.

Part of the complication was that I was also worrying about finishing paperwork for the government forgivable loan package, and I was aware that my business was under financial stress as well with COVID economics complicated by my illness, though my clinic team had things well under control without me. It was a strange symptom for me, since I am always calmest in the storm, drawn from my natural makeup, life experiences, and my bedrock faith. I had some emergency conversations with my brother and sister in Maryland, and with my very even-keeled medical partner, read some scripture and prayed, and steadily the panic eased.

My vitals were very reassuring with normal blood pressure and pulse, Temp ranging in 98s/99s, O2 sats 97%. The choking/strangling cough was gone, but still had regular coughs while I did breathing exercises, as well as once a minute or so. The body aches and pain are almost entirely gone, and the abdominal cramps were easing. So I am still weak, but on the mend and quite hopeful. I'm not ready to say this is almost over until I make it through the weekend without a respiratory crash, but I'm getting hopeful. My wife's symptoms improved as the day went on, and her nausea eased, fever came and went, and coughed not at all.

So rather from slipping back, I will focus on doing what brought me to this healing point: taking my meds, watching my vitals, doing my breathing exercises, utilizing my faith, keeping hydrated, and getting some rest.