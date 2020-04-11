Day 7: Positive improvement hits roadblock

The positive improvement Thursday and Friday hit a roadblock Friday night at 8:40 pm when I felt the virus hit back again initially almost as bad as the first day.

Shaking chills, body aches, choking cough, fever all hit me and gave me a worrisome night. O2 sats dropped to 94%, and I worried this could be the downturn that is so famous starting the second week of illness.

I watched my vitals closely the next three hours but did not cause near as severe a time as D1, and then I was able to sleep from 11:40 pm to 6:40 am Saturday/today.

On waking, had Temp 99.6, O2 sat 94 and pain. But with hydration, deep breathing, taking my medications, coughing up lots, and rest, things steadily improved.

Now at 12:30 my fever is gone, the O2 back to 96%, and coughing up less.

Viruses are known for this, having "shedding" episodes where the infection appears to flare back up, especially in the evening time.

The COVID virus also seems to bide its time for several days often, then hit hard again and that can rapidly progress to hospitalization.

It's hard to say if this is just an ebb and flow, a harbinger of a serious time over the next couple days, or hopefully just a last kick in the head by the virus.

So I'm focusing on joy, listening to positive music, watching uplifting shows, singing old scripture songs, all at the same time doing my breathing, hydrating, and resting.

Denise is doing quite a bit better today, with no fever or cough today, but still with nausea and fatigue. It’s amazing for me to know how many people are praying for me and my wife; I am confident those prayers are more powerful than any medications or strategies, but we’ll keep doing all of these.