Day 8: I feel like a soldier ordered to march through the night

(KWTX)
By Dr. Tim Martindale
Published: Apr. 12, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT
Stories and stats from across the world fighting COVID would indicate that with a persistent productive cough with intermittent fevers for eight days, I almost certainly have a significant viral pneumonia going on, and it would show up on imaging if I needed hospitalization.

So now it's just a case of do the healthy thing -- rest, sleep, drink, eat, breathe deeply, have positive emotions -- until my body's immune system turns the corner and begins to eradicate the infection.

I feel a bit like a soldier ordered to march through the night ('cause there's no other choice) and I'm just putting one foot in front of the other, and yet I think I glimpse the beginnings of dawn on the horizon.

The challenge is doing the right thing steadily, and hope the infection doesn't overwhelm the immune system instead.

I slept 9 hours from 9:30 pm to 6:30 am, waking occasionally when fevers got too high or cough too severe.

Today, my fevers dropped from 100-102 through the night to 99-100 today with persistently solid O2 sats of 96-97%.

I was able to watch Easter services at multiple churches, and get a warm shower, which was exhausting but felt great.

I feel very positive that I went through this downturn and it has not put me in danger of respiratory failure so far. My wife is in a similar place to me, tolerating a downturn with increased cough and fevers, yet staying out of danger. If we make it more day, I think the tide will turn.

Finishing my Hydroxychloroquine/Azithromycin/Zinc medication combination this AM, I don't know whether it was worth it.

Certainly, I am still alive, I did not have the dreaded heart complications of the combo, and I was able to tolerate the gastrointestinal side effects (abdominal cramps/diarrhea).

But my experience does not prove this works, and many medical leaders still do not suggest these medications outside of the hospital.

My conclusion is that it needs a robust knowledgeable decision of benefits and risks between a patient and a physician, and we will continue to get more data and research constantly.

