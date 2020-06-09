Advertisement

Calls for area sheriff’s resignation mount after in-custody death

Revelations in the death of Javier Ambler raise questions about Williamson County deputies&amp;rsquo; practice of pursuing drivers for minor crimes. (CNN VAN photo)
Revelations in the death of Javier Ambler raise questions about Williamson County deputies&amp;rsquo; practice of pursuing drivers for minor crimes. (CNN VAN photo)(KWTX)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Calls were mounting Wednesday for the resignation of Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody following the death of a former Killeen high school football player after a chase in March 2019.

Police video and documents released more than a year after the death of Javier Ambler, the son of an Army veteran who played football at Ellison High School, show sheriff’s deputies used a stun gun on Ambler at least four times, despite multiple pleas that he couldn’t breathe following a chase that started n Williamson County after he failed to dim his headlights and ended 22 minutes later in Austin.

Ambler, who wasn’t armed and wasn’t intoxicated, became unresponsive several minutes into the arrest.

Deputies administered CPR until paramedics arrived.

Ambler, according to the results of an autopsy, died of “congestive heart failure and hypertensive cardiovascular disease associated with morbid obesity, in combination with forcible restraint."

The state attorney general's office declared his death a possibly justifiable homicide.

The arrest was recorded by a crew from the popular A&E Network show “Live PD” and there are questions about whether the presence of the show’s cameras impacted the outcome.

Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick said, in an interview Wednesday with CNN, shows such as “Live PD” may impact policing, causing officers “to act in ways they wouldn’t otherwise act.”

“It’s very troubling an entertainment television show is involved at all.”

Some Democrats at both the state and local level, meanwhile, say Chody should resign.

“The fact that Sheriff Chody allowed this to happen and then fought for 15 months to cover it up is inexcusable. Black Lives Matter, and Sheriff Chody must face the consequences,” Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa said in a statement Wednesday.

“Sheriff Chody must step down immediately.”

Ambler deserves justice, State Rep. James Talarico, D-Round Rock, said in Facebook Tuesday.

“I call on Sheriff Chody to resign, but this problem does not begin or end with him.

Our system of policing is deeply broken. We must replace it with something new and something better,” he said in the post.

Chody responded with a post on his Facebook page in which he said, “Representative Talarico has done zero for law enforcement in regards to the county in his two years in office. Another progressive who wants to defund police. I’ll accept his resignation instead.”

Pct. 2 Williamson County Commissioner Cynthia Long is also calling for Chody’s resignation.

“Sheriff Chody must resign immediately,” she said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

“His actions and failure of leadership demonstrates he lacks the moral authority to be a cop and much less Williamson County’s top cop. This tragedy occurred on Robert Chody’s watch. The deputies involved should be fired immediately and all involved must cooperate fully with the investigation.”

Chody, in another post, said Long’s request comes “before hearing the full set of facts,” saying “I will not back down in the face of such a partisan and cynical move.”

“The facts are that our department remains willing to participate in the Travis County D.A.’s investigation, but we have not been asked to do so.”

Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore says the circumstances are troubling because the arrest was being filmed for the real-time police show.

“We did not get the kind of cooperation from the Williamson County sheriff's office or ‘Live PD’ that we requested,” she said.

Chody, however, denies claims he’s stonewalling.

"Any attempt to say we have slowed or otherwise impeded the investigation is absolutely false,” he said.

“I join with the Travis County DA in requesting ‘Live PD’ make any existing footage available for review by Travis County prosecutors,” Chody said.

“In terms of any ‘Live PD’ footage, as a department we do not control that footage.”

The A&E Network, which airs the show, said in a statement to CBS it was never asked for the footage and didn’t retain it.

Latest News

News

Meth Lab Bust

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Hundreds gather to push for answers about missing Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered on Female Veterans Day Friday to push for answers about a Fort Hood soldier missing for 52 days whose fate remains a mystery

News

Falls County community rebuilding church after devastating fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
Watch KWTX News 10 at Six

News

4 Amber Alerts this week in Texas

Updated: 5 hours ago
Watch KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Rebuild starts for historic Central Texas church that burned down

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
More than a year after an historic Central Texas church burned down, the community is breaking ground on a new building.

Latest News

News

Waco: Advocacy center raises awareness after series of Amber Alerts

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A local advocacy center is raising awareness after a series of Amber Alerts this week.

News

Vanessa Guillen Protest Outside Fort Hood

Updated: 6 hours ago
Watch KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Central Texas toddler found unresponsive in pool saved by teenage brother

Updated: 6 hours ago
Watch KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Mother Kills Children

Updated: 6 hours ago
Police say a mother killed her four children

Politics

Texas attorney general has a warning for local election officials

Updated: 6 hours ago
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a warning Friday to local election officials.

Business

US stocks bounce higher, but still end the week with a loss

Updated: 6 hours ago
Stocks closed another bumpy day Friday with solid gains on Wall Street, but not enough to erase its worst weekly loss since late March.