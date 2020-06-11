Groesbeck: Some Independence Day celebrations canceled, fireworks show will go

Groesbeck officials have reversed course and have decided not to cancel the community’s Independence Day fireworks show.

The show begins at dusk on July 4 at Groesbeck’s City Park and Sports Complex.

Other celebrations including the annual parade are canceled, however, because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in crowds.

Groesbeck Chamber of Commerce directors are encouraging businesses and homeowners to decorate in a patriotic fashion for the holiday and to fly the U.S. flag.

The annual July 4th Pancake Breakfast sponsored by the Methodist Men of the First United Methodist Church of Groesbeck will be postponed until either Labor Day or Veterans Day.