Killeen: City needs dozens of lifeguards

The City of Killeen is looking to hire dozens of lifeguards who are 16 or older.

Long Branch Pool opens Friday and the Family Aquatics Center is scheduled to open in mid-July.

“Lifeguards are an essential part of pool operations because they ensure safety by monitoring swimmers and upholding pool rules. They also assist in pool and facility maintenance,” the city said in a press release.

The job pays $9 an hour.

Applicants must be able to pass a swimming test to be considered and must earn American Red Cross life guard and water park certifications before starting.