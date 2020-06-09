Killeen: City receives $230K grant

The City of Killeen has received a more than $230,000 grant to help cover the costs associated with the COVID-19 outbreak.

U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, and Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra announced the $230,937 grant Tuesday.

“We know that many local entities have been forced to stretch each dollar as far as possible because of the additional expenses caused by this virus, so this funding will go a long way in helping cover those costs,” Carter said in a press release.

The funds from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program can be used to cover costs associated with virus preparation, prevention and response efforts.

“Receiving these funds while we are actively dealing with the virus will truly help us continue to protect and serve our citizens,” Segarra said.