Killeen: NAACP hosts town hall in wake of unrest across country

The Killeen branch of the NAACP hosted a town hall Thursday night, addressing race in the wake of the current unrest across the nation following the death of George Floyd.

The title of Thursday's discussion was "Do Black Lives Matter?" The town hall featured a panel including Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble, attorney Mary Beth Harrell, Kempner Mayor Dr. Keith Harvey, Texas State Youth and College President Shevann Steuben and Pastor Rodrecus Johnson.

Some of the topics included moving forward after Floyd's death, discussing the charges each officer will face in his death and how to make changes in Central Texas.

The NAACP has another town hall event scheduled for Sunday, June 7 at 6 p.m.