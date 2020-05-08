Advertisement

Local Pizza Hut employee tests positive for coronavirus

Paul / Wikipedia / CC BY 2.0
By Staff
Published: May. 8, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT
The Bell County Public Health District issued an advisory Friday after an employee of the Pizza Hut at 400 Neil St. in Belton tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The restaurant is temporarily closed for cleaning and sanitization.

The employee was tested after leaving work sick on May 6.

The health district is notifying customers who ordered from the restaurant from May 4 to May 7 because the worker may have been contagious before developing symptoms.

The positive test result came back Friday.

“A public notice is necessary in this case because it is too difficult to assess who may have come in contact with the employee,” Bell County Public Health Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.

Any residents who ordered from the business may call the Bell County Public Health District at 254-773-4457, and ask for epidemiology.

On May 3 Taco Bell confirmed that an employee of its restaurant on West Adams Avenue in Temple had tested positive for COVID-19.

All workers who had contact with the employee are self-quarantining.

The restaurant was closed temporarily for cleaning and sanitization.

