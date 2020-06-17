Advertisement

Model cited by White House predicts 201,000 coronavirus deaths by October

If you go by a COVID-19 model often cited by the White House, there will be an upswing in the U.S. daily death toll this fall. (Source: CNN)
If you go by a COVID-19 model often cited by the White House, there will be an upswing in the U.S. daily death toll this fall. (Source: CNN) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you go by a COVID-19 model often cited by the White House, there will be an upswing in the U.S. daily death toll this fall.

A mix of early re-openings and disregard for personal safety measures has the

increasing its projections.

"States are not opening gently. They're opening with lots of crowds, with lack of face masks,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky with Massachusetts General Hospital.

Those behaviors could lead to more than 200,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the United States by October, according to a key model.

The science is clear: wide use of face coverings can help slow the spread.

Airlines are taking note. United has warned that refusal to wear one could land you on a restricted travel list.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi might make them mandatory on the House floor.

"Best thing is don’t gather in crowds. But if you are going to consistently, please wear a mask, keep it on and don’t take it off,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The Trump campaign says masks are not required at this weekend's indoor rally in Tulsa.

North Carolina is weighing new rules for the entire state.

"We want people voluntarily to do this, but we are looking at additional rules to potentially make these mandatory,” said Gov. Roy Coper.

It is among 18 states reporting an uptick in new cases over the past week.

Numbers in Florida are up more than 50%.

Athletes at Indiana University and Ohio State must now sign a pledge acknowledging the risks of the virus and agreeing to certain health safety measures, as hope dims for a return of Major League Baseball.

The league and the players union are still at odds. USA Today reports that several players and staff have tested positive.

The NBA is scheduled to return, without fans, on July 31. The head coach for the Denver Nuggets revealed he had the virus in March.

New York will host America's major tennis event, the U.S. Open, later this summer.

"The tennis authorities are going to be taking extraordinary precautions,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Nathan’s Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest will also be back this July 4, though with no spectators this year, which may be for the best.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chase down I-35 ends with arrest in local neighborhood

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A chase down Interstate 35 Wednesday afternoon ended with an arrest in a local neighborhood.

National

Officer who shot Rayshard Brooks charged with felony murder

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By AP{
The Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after the fleeing man pointed a stun gun in his direction is going to be charged with felony murder and 10 other crimes.

Health

One Texas county orders use of face masks to fight COVID-19

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Officials in one Texas County have ordered people to wear face masks in public when social distancing isn’t possible and warns that that businesses that don’t comply with county health policies could face fines as Texas’ hospitalization rates for the coronavirus continue rise.

News

Governor Abbott on News 10 at Noon

Updated: 1 hour ago
KWTX News 10 at Noon

Health

Record number of COVID-19 cases reported for 3rd day in McLennan County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Vanselow and Drake Lawson
Bell County reported nearly 40 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and two additional deaths.

Latest News

National

Boy Scouts introduce diversity badge in support of Black Lives Matter

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boy Scouts of America have a new diversity and inclusion merit badge as part of their push to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Health

Brazos County Confirms 145 new COVID-19 Cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KBTX
The Brazos County Health District has reported an 145 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 507 active cases.

News

3 teens arrested after theft of guns from area indoor shooting range

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the theft of more than 30 guns from a Central Texas indoor shooting range.

Our Town

Temple: Fire damages home, one resident displaced

Updated: 3 hours ago
One resident was displaced after a fire broke out near a utility closet in a Temple home.

National

LIVE: DA to announce decision on charges in black man’s killing in Atlanta

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard scheduled an afternoon news conference to announce his decision.

Politics

Pence to visit Texas for ‘Freedom’ event at megachurch

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AP
Officials say Vice President Mike Pence will visit Texas later this month for a "Celebrate Freedom" event at a megachurch.