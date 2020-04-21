Advertisement

Recovery and Beyond: I will return to seeing patients via tele-medicine

(KWTX)
By Dr. Tim Martindale
Published: Apr. 21, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

On Saturday, April 18, in my last post, I mentioned I had no fever since Friday the 4th and was 24 hours without fever, the beginning of recovery.

Many have asked me for another update, and a review of what happened, so that is what I will do today.

I am a family physician and was seeing patients in a combined in-clinic and tele-medicine format until the day I became sick.

I believe I was exposed to someone Friday, April 3rd in the office.

That person later became positive and then recovered.

No other member of my staff, and no patient became ill because of exposure at our clinic and it has been nearly three weeks.

During my absence, my nurse practitioner partner Jessica Beverly has continued to see patients by tele-medicine from home for two weeks, and they are back in the office this week doing tele-medicine.

COVID-19 hit me hard the first day - Sunday, April 5 - and lasted nearly two weeks with fever, body pain, productive cough, and weakness.

There were times I felt on the precipice of dangerous complications, and am grateful they never happened.

My wife came down ill (likely exposed to me) two days after me, and decided not to be tested, as she was obviously positive; she had the same symptoms I had, with additional gastrointestinal symptoms.

I (and she) have now been without fever more than 4 days. I have no pain or chills or sore throat or shortness of breath.

I have had a lingering cough, so I have not returned to work to be sure I am maximally healed.

I will return to seeing patients by tele-medicine at about half speed on Thursday and Friday April 23-24.

Jessica will also be seeing patients throughout this week. She has spots available tomorrow/Wednesday, and we both have plenty of spaces available Thursday, April 23.

The clinic number for Martindale Family Medicine Clinic is 254-262-3188.

If I continue to strengthen and have no symptoms, I plan to return in-clinic Monday April 27.

If one wants to prepare themselves for possible infection, I would say to keep healthy habits of good sleep, moderate exercise, good nutrition and happy attitudes.

In addition, breathing exercises helped me prepare well.

An example of these is taking a deep breath till you can take no more, then holding it in for 5-10 seconds. Do this 5-10 times a few times a day.

Another strategy can be prone breathing, that is lying down on your face on your bed to breathe deeply a few minutes 1-2 times daily.

You might also want to have a thermometer and a pulse oximeter (and preferably a BP cuff) available to watch your vital signs.

I did take a course of medication to help, the Hydroxycloroquine/Azithromycin/Zinc combo from D3-7.

The purpose was to try to lower the total amount of virus that was attacking my body.

I can't say whether it helped for not, and at least one of those medicines caused abdominal cramps and loose stools which resolved when I finished the medications.

There continue to be further studies as to whether that regimen is really helpful and safe (at home or in the hospital), and other treatments are being investigated as well.

The key for each person is to discuss their situation with their primary care physician, and to decide together the best treatment plan.

May you and yours have health!

Latest News

Health

A handful of area children develop rare condition associated with COVID-19

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A handful of children in Central Texas have developed a rare, but serious condition after contracting COVID-19.

Health

COVID-19: Five more deaths, 180 new cases reported in Central Texas

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Waco-McLennan County health officials reported another death from COVID-19 Thursday.

Health

Texas announces guidelines for COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Texas, the state has released guidelines for how a vaccine should be distributed once it becomes available.

Our Town

Waco: Additional COVID-19 test site available Friday and Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
An additional COVID-19 test site will be open on Friday and Saturday in downtown Waco where about 10,000 saliva-based tests will be available.

Health

US COVID cases surge to nearly 60K as pandemic wave builds

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
New cases rose in at least 35 states over the past week, while the nation averaged more than 50,000 new cases a day.

Latest News

Health

COVID-19 claims 4 more lives in Central Texas; statewide case count continues to rise

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Four more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died as state health officials reported more than 4,600 additional cases of the virus and more than 90 additional deaths Wednesday.

Health

Two Central Texas districts part of state COVID-19 school rapid testing pilot program

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Two Central Texas school districts are among eight school systems participating in a pilot program to conduct rapid COVID-19 testing of employees and students.

Health

Central Texas district extends online learning through Oct. 23

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT
|
By Staff
A Central Texas school district that had planned to end remote learning is instead extending online instruction through the end of next week after nearly a dozen positive COVID-19 tests.

Health

Facebook bans ads discouraging vaccinations

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:57 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The social network said it will also run an information campaign encouraging people to get their flu shots this year.

Health

Possible safety issue spurs pause of COVID-19 antibody study

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Eli Lilly confirmed Tuesday that the study had been paused “out of an abundance of caution”

Health

Texas reports 5,200 new COVID-19 cases; 6 more area residents die

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Texas reported more than 5,200 additional cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, raising the statewide total to more than 800,000, and six more area residents have died of the virus.