Recovery and Beyond: I will return to seeing patients via tele-medicine

On Saturday, April 18, in my last post, I mentioned I had no fever since Friday the 4th and was 24 hours without fever, the beginning of recovery.

Many have asked me for another update, and a review of what happened, so that is what I will do today.

I am a family physician and was seeing patients in a combined in-clinic and tele-medicine format until the day I became sick.

I believe I was exposed to someone Friday, April 3rd in the office.

That person later became positive and then recovered.

No other member of my staff, and no patient became ill because of exposure at our clinic and it has been nearly three weeks.

During my absence, my nurse practitioner partner Jessica Beverly has continued to see patients by tele-medicine from home for two weeks, and they are back in the office this week doing tele-medicine.

COVID-19 hit me hard the first day - Sunday, April 5 - and lasted nearly two weeks with fever, body pain, productive cough, and weakness.

There were times I felt on the precipice of dangerous complications, and am grateful they never happened.

My wife came down ill (likely exposed to me) two days after me, and decided not to be tested, as she was obviously positive; she had the same symptoms I had, with additional gastrointestinal symptoms.

I (and she) have now been without fever more than 4 days. I have no pain or chills or sore throat or shortness of breath.

I have had a lingering cough, so I have not returned to work to be sure I am maximally healed.

I will return to seeing patients by tele-medicine at about half speed on Thursday and Friday April 23-24.

Jessica will also be seeing patients throughout this week. She has spots available tomorrow/Wednesday, and we both have plenty of spaces available Thursday, April 23.

The clinic number for Martindale Family Medicine Clinic is 254-262-3188.

If I continue to strengthen and have no symptoms, I plan to return in-clinic Monday April 27.

If one wants to prepare themselves for possible infection, I would say to keep healthy habits of good sleep, moderate exercise, good nutrition and happy attitudes.

In addition, breathing exercises helped me prepare well.

An example of these is taking a deep breath till you can take no more, then holding it in for 5-10 seconds. Do this 5-10 times a few times a day.

Another strategy can be prone breathing, that is lying down on your face on your bed to breathe deeply a few minutes 1-2 times daily.

You might also want to have a thermometer and a pulse oximeter (and preferably a BP cuff) available to watch your vital signs.

I did take a course of medication to help, the Hydroxycloroquine/Azithromycin/Zinc combo from D3-7.

The purpose was to try to lower the total amount of virus that was attacking my body.

I can't say whether it helped for not, and at least one of those medicines caused abdominal cramps and loose stools which resolved when I finished the medications.

There continue to be further studies as to whether that regimen is really helpful and safe (at home or in the hospital), and other treatments are being investigated as well.

The key for each person is to discuss their situation with their primary care physician, and to decide together the best treatment plan.

May you and yours have health!