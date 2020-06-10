Advertisement

Man arrested after shooting near local park freed, twin brother arrested

Dederick Lewayne Banks, 38, of Temple, was in the Bell County Jail Thursday charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. (Jail photo)
Dederick Lewayne Banks, 38, of Temple, was in the Bell County Jail Thursday charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. (Jail photo)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Frederick Dewayne Banks, 38, of Temple, who was arrested after a shooting on June 9 near Jeff Hamilton Park in Temple that left a man and a woman injured, was released from jail after police determined that his twin brother, Dederick, “was actually the primary aggressor,” Temple police spokesman Cody Weems said Thursday.

Dederick Lewayne Banks, 38, of Temple, was in the Bell County Jail Thursday charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His bonds total $400,000.

Police are investigating to determine whether he may also be linked to a shooting on June 7 at Club Heavy, Weems said.

Officers responded at around 7:35 p.m. June 2 to the 500 block of South 16th Street adjacent to the park where they found the two victims, both of whom were taken to Scott & White Medical Center.

Police said their injuries weren’t life threatening.

Latest News

News

Texas couple’s attempt to adopt Chinese girl now in limbo due to pandemic

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Gordon Collier
A Houston couple with roots in Central Texas has been left in adoption limbo, first by Covid-19 travel restrictions and now by a political stalemate between the US and China.

Health

Nearly 90 new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported in Central Texas

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Megan Vanselow and Drake Lawson
Nearly 90 new COVID-19 cases and another death from the virus were reported Thursday in Central Texas while the total number of cases in the state rose to just less than 100,000.

News

Siblings of Central Texas toddler found dead in dumpster tested positive for meth

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Two siblings of a toddler found dead in a church dumpster after a frantic search both tested positive for methamphetamine, according to an affidavit submitted for an arrest warrant for the boy’s father.

News

Ke'Sha and Julie discuss new billboards raising awareness about deadly amoeba

Updated: 47 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Noon

News

Texas couple's attempt to adopt Chinese girl disrupted by pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Health

Local bank temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Earley
A local bank temporarily shut its doors Thursday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Social media rumors swirl around search for missing soldier

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pete Sousa
Fort Hood announced in a press release Thursday morning that it’s appointed an investigating team to look into whether missing Ft. Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed.

News

Affidavit: Ex-local high school coach charged $7,500 on district cash card

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
An ex-Central Texas high school coach indicted for abuse of official capacity used a district-issued cash card to buy nearly $4,400 in food for personal use and withdrew another $3,200 cash from an ATM, an arrest warrant affidavit released Thursday says.

News

Texas students will return to school campuses this fall, Gov. Greg Abbott tells lawmakers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Aliyya Swaby and Cassandra Pollock, Texas Tribune
Texas students will be returning to public schools in person this fall, Gov. Greg Abbott told state lawmakers Thursday morning.

Our Town

Waco: Federal judge hands down stiff sentences in local meth cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Paul J. Gately
A Waco federal judge handed down stiff sentences in several area meth cases, one of which also involved retaliation against a witness.

Our Town

Harker Heights: Farmers market opens Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
The 10th annual Farmers Market Season begins Saturday in Harker Heights.