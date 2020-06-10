Man arrested after shooting near local park freed, twin brother arrested

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Frederick Dewayne Banks, 38, of Temple, who was arrested after a shooting on June 9 near Jeff Hamilton Park in Temple that left a man and a woman injured, was released from jail after police determined that his twin brother, Dederick, “was actually the primary aggressor,” Temple police spokesman Cody Weems said Thursday.

Dederick Lewayne Banks, 38, of Temple, was in the Bell County Jail Thursday charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His bonds total $400,000.

Police are investigating to determine whether he may also be linked to a shooting on June 7 at Club Heavy, Weems said.

Officers responded at around 7:35 p.m. June 2 to the 500 block of South 16th Street adjacent to the park where they found the two victims, both of whom were taken to Scott & White Medical Center.

Police said their injuries weren’t life threatening.