Temple: Man who led local officers on chase named in an indictment

A man who led Central Texas officers on a case in a stolen pickup was indicted Wednesday for evading arrest with a vehicle.

Chase Thornal, 24, of Temple, remains in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $30,000.

Thornal was arrested on March 1 after a pursuit that started when a Department of Public Safety trooper attempted to stop a 1994 Dodge pickup truck on Loop 121 in Belton, DPS Sgt. David Roberts said at the time.

The driver of the pickup, which had been reported stolen earlier in Temple, led the trooper and other law enforcement officers on a chase “down various roadways and streets,” Roberts said.

The chase ended when the truck crashed at the intersection of Woodland Trail and FM 2305 in Belton.

The driver tried to escape on foot, but was captured, Roberts said.

Thornal was taken to Scott & White Medical Center by ambulance after he was released was taken to the Bell County Jail, Roberts said.