Waco: Axe-throwing entertainment venue coming to downtown

A new kind of fun is coming to downtown Waco, in what owners are calling "darts on steroids."

An axe entertainment venue that originated in New Jersey called “Stumpy’s Hatchet House,” will open up at 924 Austin Avenue.

"Ever since I have grown up this is one of my favorite streets," says Co-owner Shawnna Latino who along with her friend Michelle Irwin are looking to open up the facility.

The venue will have giant dart like boards, that people will compete to tossing axes at.

The owners say even if you have never thrown before, that's no issue!

"We have a coach that greets you, takes you through the safety rules, and explains how to throw safely," says Irwin.

Owners say they are expecting to open up shop by November, but that they can't wait to share with the public.

“We want to make sure we are partnering with the city and the people who love Waco like we do,” says Irwin.