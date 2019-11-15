Advertisement

Winning for Women: Republicans invest in electing more congresswomen in 2020

Winning for Women: Republicans invest in electing more congresswomen in 2020. (Source: Gray Television)
Winning for Women: Republicans invest in electing more congresswomen in 2020. (Source: Gray Television)(GRAYDC)
By Jacqueline Policastro, Timothy Knapp and Allison Maass
Published: Nov. 15, 2019 at 1:07 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- Winning a seat in Congress takes money, endorsements, and advertising.

That’s why Republicans are investing in candidates like Ashley Hinson.

“There are not very many Republican women who serve in Congress right now, and I want to be part of the class that changes that,” said Hinson.

Hinson is running to represent Iowa’s First Congressional District.

The election is nearly a year away, but she is in Washington, D.C. to meet with a network of Republican women. They are connecting Hinson with influential party leaders and briefing her on policy issues.

“Having their support means the world, because it means that somebody is advocating for you every day -- wanting to do whatever they can to help me get there,” Hinson said.

Part of Hinson’s support comes from the first super PAC (political action committee) dedicated to electing Republican women, the Winning for Women Action Fund. A super PAC is different than a traditional PAC in that it is not affiliated with a particular candidate or party, and there are no limits on spending.

“America wants to see a Congress that looks and sounds a lot more like them. And often times, a Republican woman will be the best candidate, [but] she just doesn’t have access to the right resources to get across the finish line,” Winning for Women Action Fund spokeswoman Olivia Perez-Cubas said.

Winning for Women wants to raise enough cash to elect 20 Republican women to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020.

Part of the strategy is to focus on getting candidates, like Hinson, past the primary election, and then, provide enough momentum to win in the general election.

As of now, Hinson will face a Republican man, Thomas Hansen, in Iowa’s June 2020 primary.

The “gloomy” outcome for Republicans in the 2018 midterm elections is what Perez-Cubas said motivated Winning for Women to address the issue and put more resources toward electing women.

But competing PACs run by Democrats are currently bigger and more powerful.

“Last cycle, we raised and spent a record $110 million, which was hard work,” said Christina Reynolds, vice president of communications at Democratic PAC Emily’s List. “Every dollar still takes work. But we’ve been around for a while. We know how to do it. We’ve elected women, and those women then want to go out and help other women run and win.”

In 2018, 89 Democratic women were elected to the U.S. House. That’s compared to just 13 Republican women elected -- the lowest number of Republican women serving in the House since 1995.

For the 2020 election, Emily’s List plans to put money into defending Democratic women currently serving in the U.S. House, like Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-Iowa). She is the first woman to represent the First Congressional District in Iowa, and she is the one Hinson ultimately hopes to unseat.

So, money will continue to funnel in, because both Democrats and Republicans want a woman to win.

Finkenauer declined our request for an interview.

Copyright 2019 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: GOP taps distortions to heap praise on Trump

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Josh Boak, Hope Yen and Calvin Woodward
Eric Trump echoed falsehoods of his father, Melania Trump credited her husband with a dubious religious first, and the president's economic adviser wholly distorted the conditions Donald Trump inherited as Republicans stepped up to praise him at their national convention Tuesday.

Politics

Harris will be Democrats’ main counter to Trump on Thursday

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris plans a Thursday speech condemning President Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Politics

Heal the country? Disease specialists running for Congress

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A background in science, specifically a background in the science of infectious disease and epidemiology, may not spring to mind as a key selling point for candidates hoping to land a seat in Congress.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Trump, GOP distort on health care, vote fraud

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT
|
By Hope Yen, Amanda Seitz and Calvin Woodward
President Donald Trump made a dizzying array of misleading claims about voting fraud and health care as fellow Republicans opened their convention with speeches distorting the agenda of his Democratic rival, Joe Biden.

National

Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT
|
Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal.

Latest News

Health

FDA commissioner says he overstated effects of virus therapy

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn is admitting he overstated the life-saving benefits of treating COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma.

National

RNC Day 2: Republicans rally behind Trump

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT
|
Republicans seek to flip the Democrats' script with their own pandemic-era convention.

Coronavirus

It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT
|
It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention.

Politics

DeJoy says Trump attacks on mail-in ballots ‘not helpful’

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told lawmakers Monday that he has warned allies of President Donald Trump that the president’s repeated attacks on mail-in ballots are “not helpful.

Politics

AP-NORC poll: Trump faces pessimism as GOP convention opens

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is promising to outline an optimistic vision for America at this week’s Republican convention.

Politics

Trump voting

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of using voters’ concerns about COVID-19 to steal the upcoming presidential election.