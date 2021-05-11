Located in the heart of Waco, our staff uses a personal touch when helping customers find the right vehicle. We believe time is precious, and our goal is to take care of all of our customers’ transportation needs from the purchase of their next vehicle to servicing it at all intervals of ownership.

Available Positions

Marketing and Promotions Director

Establish and Maintain relationships with businesses and the community while maintaining a professional appearance and a professional and pleasant demeanor.

Responsible for all aspects of event planning-including, but not limited to, preparation, execution, and wrap up, maintaining appropriate time frame and budget.

Maintain all LOCAL social media posts (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn)

Attend all networking events for all Chambers when possible-including, but not limited to, Hewitt, Waco, and CenTex Hispanic Chambers.

Involved in all aspects of advertising proofs-including, but not limited to, composing disclaimers, submission for pre-approval, communicating with media outlets, submission for reimbursement, and reimbursement follow-up.

Field sponsorship requests for General Manager.

Compose articles for monthly newsletter.

Responsible for preparation, set up and clean up of all employee events at the dealership.

Responsible for ordering name tags and business cards for employees.

Responsible for stepping in for receptionist if there is a employee shortage while he/she uses restroom or needs a break.

Responsible for assisting General Manager with required tasks throughout the day.

Must have basic office skills.

Must have current driver’s license.

Must be able to work flexible hours-including some evening and weekend events.

Job Type: Full-time

Pay to be discussed during interview.

Apply in-person at 201 W. LOOP 340 • WACO, TX 76712 or Apply Online