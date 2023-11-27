App Support

Advertise
If the app opens, but does not load past the loading screen, check for connectivity issues:

If you are using WiFi, try turning off WiFi and using 4G/3G.

If you are using WiFi, try connecting to a different WiFi network, such as their home or work network.

If you are using 4G/3G, try connecting to a WiFi network.

Please include the following information to help us troubleshoot the problem:

- OS Version: Settings - General - About - Version

- Are You Connected to WiFi or 4G/3G.

- Any error messages displayed (exact text is very helpful).

- Is the app the most current version?