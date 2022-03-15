Looking for a career in Public Safety? Join Our Team!

Bell County Communications Center provides enhanced emergency communication and coordination to assist in the protection of the public and to ensure the safety and well-being of all first responders.

Employment Opportunities

Employment opportunities at Bell County Communications Center fall into 2 general categories; Operations (Emergency Communications Specialist- ECS) and Support Services (Administration, Information Technology-IT, and Quality and Development). Bell County Communications Center offers both a challenging and rewarding career, as well as great benefits. Benefits include retirement, medical and dental insurance, paid training for operational positions, paid vacation and holiday time.

Emergency Communications Specialist (ECS)

Working in an emergency dispatch center can be very demanding. However, for the right person, it can be a very rewarding career. Our staff is among the best and brightest in the industry and we strive to provide excellent customer service to all who count on us.

Application and Hiring Process:

The application process can be daunting, each applicant must take and pass a skills-based test and complete an extensive personal history packet. The timeline to complete the entire hiring process may take several weeks. The process includes:

Complete online application

Submit Typing Test

Submit Background Authorization form

Skills-based test

Preliminary Interview

Polygraph Exam

Psychological Exam and Assessment

Physical - Drug Screen and Hearing Exam

Fingerprint submission

Final Interview/Review

Please note: If a candidate fails to complete any step during the hiring process, they will be withdrawn from the process.

ECS Position Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent.

Eighteen (18) years of age or older on date of hire.

Must meet TCOLE and CJIS requirements

Shift Work (non-rotating)

Day shift 0645-1500

Evening shift 1445-2300

Midnight shift 2245-0700

Power shifts

ECS Training: