Looking for a career in Public Safety? Join Our Team!
To apply > Employment Openings
Bell County Communications Center provides enhanced emergency communication and coordination to assist in the protection of the public and to ensure the safety and well-being of all first responders.
Employment Opportunities
Employment opportunities at Bell County Communications Center fall into 2 general categories; Operations (Emergency Communications Specialist- ECS) and Support Services (Administration, Information Technology-IT, and Quality and Development). Bell County Communications Center offers both a challenging and rewarding career, as well as great benefits. Benefits include retirement, medical and dental insurance, paid training for operational positions, paid vacation and holiday time.
Emergency Communications Specialist (ECS)
Working in an emergency dispatch center can be very demanding. However, for the right person, it can be a very rewarding career. Our staff is among the best and brightest in the industry and we strive to provide excellent customer service to all who count on us.
Application and Hiring Process:
The application process can be daunting, each applicant must take and pass a skills-based test and complete an extensive personal history packet. The timeline to complete the entire hiring process may take several weeks. The process includes:
- Complete online application
- Submit Typing Test
- Submit Background Authorization form
- Skills-based test
- Preliminary Interview
- Polygraph Exam
- Psychological Exam and Assessment
- Physical - Drug Screen and Hearing Exam
- Fingerprint submission
- Final Interview/Review
Please note: If a candidate fails to complete any step during the hiring process, they will be withdrawn from the process.
ECS Position Requirements:
- High school diploma or equivalent.
- Eighteen (18) years of age or older on date of hire.
- Must meet TCOLE and CJIS requirements
- Shift Work (non-rotating)
- Day shift 0645-1500
- Evening shift 1445-2300
- Midnight shift 2245-0700
- Power shifts
ECS Training:
- Classroom instruction Mon-Fri 830 am- 430 pm
- 5 weeks with 1-2 weeks of observation on an assigned shift
- On the job training on shift
- 3-4 months of hands-on training