For a list of all openings visit: bellcountytx.com/jobs
Current Openings
Juvenile Detention Officer I (Click for Details)
Brief Job Description:
This position provides direct care and supervision/security for juveniles in either a pre-adjudicated detention facility or a post-adjudicated residential facility. Positions require shift work, including nights, weekends, and holidays, and the ability to work overtime if required.
Basic Qualification Requirements:
- Must have a High School Diploma or a GED.
- Must be of good moral character.
- Must be 21 years of age at time of employment
- Possess the ability to appropriately respond to youth with varying emotional, physical, or psychological needs.
- Possess physical stamina to handle potential outbursts of violent residents, and/or can restrain a child who is resisting.
- Must have a valid Driver’s License and proof of adequate liability insurance and have a reliable means of transportation.
- Must possess a non-qualifying criminal history/sex offender registration background check.
Juvenile Probation Officer I (Click for Details)
Brief Job Description:
Monitors and supervises youth on juvenile probation. Conducts appropriate screenings, assessments, referrals, and follow-up of youth on his/her caseload. Ensures the completion of court and case documentation in a timely and accurate manner. Fulfills on-call rotation duty.
Basic Qualification Requirements:
- Master’s degree preferred but not required.
- Must have bachelor’s degree conferred by a college or university accredited by an accrediting organization recognized by the Coordinating Board, Texas College and University system; and
- Must have either:
- One year of graduate study in criminology, corrections, counseling in a social work, psychology, sociology or a related field that has been approved by the Texas Juvenile Justice Department; or
- One-year experience in full-time casework or counseling in a social service, community correctional or juvenile agency that deals with offenders or disadvantaged persons;
- Must have a valid Driver’s License and proof of adequate liability insurance and have a reliable means of transportation.
- Must possess physical stamina to handle potential physical outbursts of violent youth. Be able to restrain and handcuff a child who is resisting.
- Must have the ability to work with a diverse population.
- Must be of good moral character.
- No staff member may possess while on duty any firearm, illegal weapons, or chemical agents.
Security Program Officer (Click for Details)
Brief Job Description:
This position is responsible for the supervision of all Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program (JJAEP) activities. The Security/Program Advisor will be responsible for the supervision, security and control of the students assigned to him or her. The Security/Program Advisor will keep the Caseworker/Probation Officer, and Program Administrator advised of all critical incidents that may arise.
Basic Qualification Requirements:
- Must have a High school diploma or G.E.D.
- Must have a valid Driver’s License and proof of adequate liability insurance.
- Have personal vehicle that is dependable for day-to-day transportation.
- Must possess physical stamina to handle potential outbursts of violent students and be able to restrain a child who is resisting.
- Must have the ability to work with a diverse population.
- Must be of good moral character.
- No staff member may possess, while on duty, any firearm, illegal weapons, or chemical agents.