Equal Employment Opportunity: Candidates will be evaluated without discrimination for any non-merit reason such as race, religion, sex, national origin, politics, marital status, physical handicap, age, membership or non-membership in an employee organization. (KWTX)

For a list of all openings visit: bellcountytx.com/jobs

Current Openings

Juvenile Detention Officer I (Click for Details)

Brief Job Description:

This position provides direct care and supervision/security for juveniles in either a pre-adjudicated detention facility or a post-adjudicated residential facility. Positions require shift work, including nights, weekends, and holidays, and the ability to work overtime if required.

Basic Qualification Requirements:

Must have a High School Diploma or a GED.

Must be of good moral character.

Must be 21 years of age at time of employment

Possess the ability to appropriately respond to youth with varying emotional, physical, or psychological needs.

Possess physical stamina to handle potential outbursts of violent residents, and/or can restrain a child who is resisting.

Must have a valid Driver’s License and proof of adequate liability insurance and have a reliable means of transportation.

Must possess a non-qualifying criminal history/sex offender registration background check.

Juvenile Probation Officer I (Click for Details)

Brief Job Description:

Monitors and supervises youth on juvenile probation. Conducts appropriate screenings, assessments, referrals, and follow-up of youth on his/her caseload. Ensures the completion of court and case documentation in a timely and accurate manner. Fulfills on-call rotation duty.

Basic Qualification Requirements:

Master’s degree preferred but not required.

Must have bachelor’s degree conferred by a college or university accredited by an accrediting organization recognized by the Coordinating Board, Texas College and University system; and

Must have either:

One year of graduate study in criminology, corrections, counseling in a social work, psychology, sociology or a related field that has been approved by the Texas Juvenile Justice Department; or

One-year experience in full-time casework or counseling in a social service, community correctional or juvenile agency that deals with offenders or disadvantaged persons;

Must have a valid Driver’s License and proof of adequate liability insurance and have a reliable means of transportation.

Must possess physical stamina to handle potential physical outbursts of violent youth. Be able to restrain and handcuff a child who is resisting.

Must have the ability to work with a diverse population.

Must be of good moral character.

No staff member may possess while on duty any firearm, illegal weapons, or chemical agents.

Security Program Officer (Click for Details)

Brief Job Description:

This position is responsible for the supervision of all Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program (JJAEP) activities. The Security/Program Advisor will be responsible for the supervision, security and control of the students assigned to him or her. The Security/Program Advisor will keep the Caseworker/Probation Officer, and Program Administrator advised of all critical incidents that may arise.

.

Basic Qualification Requirements: