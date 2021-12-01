Equal Employment Opportunity: Candidates will be evaluated without discrimination for any non-merit reason such as race, religion, sex, national origin, politics, marital status, physical handicap, age, membership or non-membership in an employee organization.

Animal Shelter Technician Part-Time (Click for Details)

Bell County Sheriff’s Department is accepting applications for an Animal Shelter Technician. This is for a part-time technician. Starting pay is $13.40 per hour with retirement benefits. There is an agility test associated with this position. This part-time position works 7:30 AM - 12:30 PM Sunday thru Thursday. Days off are Friday/Saturday.

Courts and Transportation Deputy (Click for Details)

DUTIES: Protects & serves the community and properties of the County and County Judicial areas and personnel. Must be able to communicate with the courts/Judges/Supervisors/Dispatch.

Be able to defuse/de-escalate situations with the public or inmates. Maintain safety and security for the inmates and the public areas of the Courts. Performs other duties by serving warrants within the jail & filing criminal reports. Must be able to work any shift, weekends and/or holidays.

Sheriff Department Jailer (Click for Details)

Bell County Sheriff’s Department is accepting applications for full-time Jailers. Starting pay is $39,255.00/$18.80 per hour plus benefits of holiday pay, sick leave pay, retirement, and paid health/dental care insurance. See Benefits for more in-depth information.

Sheriff’s Department Animal Control Officer (092816) (Click for Details)

Bell County Sheriff’s Department is accepting applications for an Animal Shelter Technician. This is for a full time technician. Starting pay is $30,757.00 annually/$14.7304 per hour with retirement, medical/dental benefits. There is an agility test associated with this position. Subject to being on call after regular hours.