Here is the Big Game Friday Night Schedule:

August 28th, 2020 - Academy at Rogers

September 4th, 2020 - Connally at La Vega

September 11th, 2020 - Troy at Robinson

September 18th, 2020 - Whitney at Mart

September 25th, 2020 - UIL Week - No Broadcast Games

October 2nd, 2020 - Cameron at Rockdale

October 9th, 2020 - San Saba at Goldthwaite

October 16th, 2020 - McGregor at Lorena

October 23rd, 2020 - Crawford at Bosqueville

October 30th, 2020 - Waco at Midway

November 6th, 2020 - Copperas Cove at Killeen