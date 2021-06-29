Advertise
Celebrate Independence Day with KWTX and CW Central Texas
Join us for a live fireworks broadcast at Fort Cavazos, Friday, June 23rd starting at 9:30P.

Watch the event LIVE on CW Central Texas, KWTXtra, and KWTX Facebook LIVE.

The broadcast event is being made possible by All American Chevrolet of Killeen

About the On-Location Event

Jun 23 2023, 4 pm - 10 pm

The event will be full of fun activities, arts & crafts vendors, beverage sales, food trucks and live entertainment.

Phantom Warrior Stadium

BLDG 50029

Free and Open to the Public

Installation Access/Pass Required for Entry

**Please plan ahead to obtain the required installation access at the Marvin Leath Visitor’s Welcome Center

Permitted Items*

  • Strollers
  • Coolers (will be searched)
  • Backpacks NLT 12 x 20 (will be searched)
  • Camelbacks (will be searched)
  • Umbrellas
  • Blankets
  • Lawn chairs
  • Small wagons
  • Cameras
  • Video Recorder/Camcorders
  • Service Animals (guide dogs, etc..)*not all inclusive

Prohibited Items

  • Explosive Weapons
  • Firearms
  • Edged Weapons (knives, swords, daggers, etc)
  • Clubs
  • Brass Knuckles
  • Glass containers (except baby bottles)
  • Pets
  • Alcohol
  • Fireworks
  • Pop-Up/Canopy Tents
  • Rucksacks
  • Recreation Vehicles (RVs)
  • Camper Trailers
  • Grills (cooking)