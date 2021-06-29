Join us for a live fireworks broadcast at Fort Cavazos, Friday, June 23rd starting at 9:30P.
Watch the event LIVE on CW Central Texas, KWTXtra, and KWTX Facebook LIVE.
The broadcast event is being made possible by All American Chevrolet of Killeen
About the On-Location Event
Jun 23 2023, 4 pm - 10 pm
The event will be full of fun activities, arts & crafts vendors, beverage sales, food trucks and live entertainment.
Phantom Warrior Stadium
BLDG 50029
Free and Open to the Public
Installation Access/Pass Required for Entry
**Please plan ahead to obtain the required installation access at the Marvin Leath Visitor’s Welcome Center
Permitted Items*
- Strollers
- Coolers (will be searched)
- Backpacks NLT 12 x 20 (will be searched)
- Camelbacks (will be searched)
- Umbrellas
- Blankets
- Lawn chairs
- Small wagons
- Cameras
- Video Recorder/Camcorders
- Service Animals (guide dogs, etc..)*not all inclusive
Prohibited Items
- Explosive Weapons
- Firearms
- Edged Weapons (knives, swords, daggers, etc)
- Clubs
- Brass Knuckles
- Glass containers (except baby bottles)
- Pets
- Alcohol
- Fireworks
- Pop-Up/Canopy Tents
- Rucksacks
- Recreation Vehicles (RVs)
- Camper Trailers
- Grills (cooking)