Celebrate Independence Day with KWTX and CW Central Texas (KWTX)

Join us for a live fireworks broadcast at Fort Cavazos, Friday, June 23rd starting at 9:30P.

Watch the event LIVE on CW Central Texas, KWTXtra, and KWTX Facebook LIVE.

The broadcast event is being made possible by All American Chevrolet of Killeen

About the On-Location Event

Jun 23 2023, 4 pm - 10 pm

The event will be full of fun activities, arts & crafts vendors, beverage sales, food trucks and live entertainment.

Phantom Warrior Stadium

BLDG 50029

Free and Open to the Public

Installation Access/Pass Required for Entry

**Please plan ahead to obtain the required installation access at the Marvin Leath Visitor’s Welcome Center

Permitted Items*

Strollers

Coolers (will be searched)

Backpacks NLT 12 x 20 (will be searched)

Camelbacks (will be searched)

Umbrellas

Blankets

Lawn chairs

Small wagons

Cameras

Video Recorder/Camcorders

Service Animals (guide dogs, etc..)*not all inclusive

Prohibited Items