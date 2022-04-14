Severe storms, tornadoes, and large hail left a path of destruction through parts of Central Texas in April 2022.

Those devastated have a long road to recovery...

Together, the Waco Foundation and Helping Hands Ministry of Belton are committed to supporting those affected with food, water, clothing, temporary housing, clean-up, and repairs.

One hundred percent of your tax-deductible donation will go directly to those forever changed by the storms.

DONATE ONLINE

https://waco.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=2700 (Link Opens in a New Window)

DONATE BY MAIL

Waco Foundation, 1227 N Valley Mills Dr #235, Waco, TX 76710

(Make payable to the Waco Foundation, memo Central Texas Tornado Relief Fund)

DONATE BY PHONE

254.754.3404