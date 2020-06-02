Who's Who at KWTX
VP/General Manager: Josh Young
General Sales Manager: Joe Tracy
News Director: Bob Walters
Chief Engineer: Larry Brown
Creative Director: Daniel Hamilton
Community Services Director: Valerie Parker
Office Manager: Sandy Stephens
We Would Love To Hear From You!
Email us your questions or reach us by phone or mail.
KWTX-TV News 10
6700 American Plaza
Waco, TX. 76712
(254) 776-1330
fax (254) 751-1088
KWTX-TV News 10 (Killeen Bureau)
One Killeen Center
1711 E Central Texas Expy,
Suite 201A
Killeen, TX 76541
Have A News Tip?
(254)776-3242
(800)749-5957
tellmesomethinggood@kwtx.comgoodnews@kwtx.com
Interested In Advertising With Us?
Email: advertise@kwtx.com
Closed Captioning
Have Concerns or Complaints About Closed Captioning? Contact our Closed Captioning trouble line. (Please note, this line is for issues with Closed Captioning only. All other calls should be directed to other numbers as listed above.)
Closed Captioning Trouble Line: (254) 307-1080Closed Captioning Trouble Email: closedcaptioning@kwtx.comClosed Captioning Trouble Fax: (254) 751-1088
Closed Captioning Trouble Contact via Postal Mail:
Larry Brown Chief Engineer
KWTX-TV 6700 American Plaza
Waco, TX 76712
Employment
EEO Statement
KWTX-TV, an equal opportunity employer, is dedicated to providing broad outreach regarding job vacancies at the station. We seek the help of local organizations in referring qualified applicants to our station. Organizations that wish to receive our job vacancy information should contact:
Valerie Parker Programming and Community Services Director
KWTX-TV
6700 American Plaza
Waco, Texas 76712254-776-1330
Employment is contingent on successfully passing a drug-screening test.TV Station Profiles & Public Inspection FilesEEO Public File Report
Contact Links
Post an item to our community calendar
Public Service Advertising Guidelines
POLITICAL BROADCAST ADVERTISING:
Mike JonesDirector of National Political SalesGray Television – Washington, DCdesk: (202) 400-0598mike.jones@gray.tv