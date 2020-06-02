Who's Who at KWTX

VP/General Manager: Josh Young

General Sales Manager: Joe Tracy

News Director: Bob Walters

Chief Engineer: Larry Brown

Creative Director: Daniel Hamilton

Community Services Director: Valerie Parker

Office Manager: Sandy Stephens

We Would Love To Hear From You!

Email us your questions or reach us by phone or mail.

KWTX-TV News 10

6700 American Plaza

Waco, TX. 76712

(254) 776-1330

fax (254) 751-1088

KWTX-TV News 10 (Killeen Bureau)

One Killeen Center

1711 E Central Texas Expy,

Suite 201A

Killeen, TX 76541

Have A News Tip?

(254)776-3242

(800)749-5957

news@kwtx.com

tellmesomethinggood@kwtx.comgoodnews@kwtx.com

Interested In Advertising With Us?

On air and online, advertising with KWTX helps your business! As advertising partner to Central Texas for over 60 years, we have an entire team dedicated to helping you grow your business. We can help you advertise your company in Central Texas. With talented marketing executives stationed in Waco, Temple, Killeen, and Belton, there is always someone nearby to help you advertise your business.Experience the power of marketing through the most watched station in Central Texas; KWTX. We will help you with your commercial and then run your highly targeted campaign on CBS, CW12, and KWTX.com. We can even help you advertise your business through audience targeting, YouTube, Search Engine Optimization and more. Click here to learn more information

Email: advertise@kwtx.com

Closed Captioning

Have Concerns or Complaints About Closed Captioning? Contact our Closed Captioning trouble line. (Please note, this line is for issues with Closed Captioning only. All other calls should be directed to other numbers as listed above.)

Closed Captioning Trouble Line: (254) 307-1080Closed Captioning Trouble Email: closedcaptioning@kwtx.comClosed Captioning Trouble Fax: (254) 751-1088

Closed Captioning Trouble Contact via Postal Mail:

Larry Brown Chief Engineer

KWTX-TV 6700 American Plaza

Waco, TX 76712

Employment

KWTX Job Openings

Download an Application

Gray Television Jobs

EEO Statement

KWTX-TV, an equal opportunity employer, is dedicated to providing broad outreach regarding job vacancies at the station. We seek the help of local organizations in referring qualified applicants to our station. Organizations that wish to receive our job vacancy information should contact:

Valerie Parker Programming and Community Services Director

KWTX-TV

6700 American Plaza

Waco, Texas 76712254-776-1330

Employment is contingent on successfully passing a drug-screening test.TV Station Profiles & Public Inspection FilesEEO Public File Report

Contact Links

Purchase a copy of a newscast

Post an item to our community calendar

Public Service Advertising Guidelines

KWTX History

POLITICAL BROADCAST ADVERTISING:

Mike JonesDirector of National Political SalesGray Television – Washington, DCdesk: (202) 400-0598mike.jones@gray.tv