Coryell Health is a community-owned healthcare organization located in Gatesville, Texas. On one central campus, patients have access to a wide range of health services including, but not limited to a 25-bed licensed hospital, a Level IV Trauma Center emergency room with primary and specialty care providers, an advanced wound care center, a state-of-the-art outpatient rehabilitation center, a skilled nursing facility with long-term care and inpatient rehabilitation, and assisted living and independent living apartments. Coryell Health is committed to patient-focused care with the latest medical technology, while providing a place of healing and comfort for our patients, their families, and the community we serve.

Below is a list of open positions:

Cath Lab: RN or Cath Lab Tech - PRN

Coryell Health Home Health: RN Case Manager – FT

Coryell Health Medical Clinic: COVID-19 Response Team LVN or Cert Medical Assistant – FT

ICU: RN – FT 7p to 7a

Nursing: RN House Supervisor – FT 7p to 7a

Nursing: Staff RN 7p to 7a

Nursing: Staff LVN – FT 7p to 7a

QA/QI: Infection Preventionist/Epidemiology - FT

Surgery: Cert Central Sterile Tech - FT

RehabLiving: RN or LVN All Shifts

