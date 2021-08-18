Join KWTX and Central Texas businesses for the Discover Your Future Career Fair on November 30th from 3p-7p at the Waco Convention Center.

ATTENTION JOB SEEKERS!

You’re invited to the Discover Your Future Career Fair sponsored by MooreCo.

November 30th | 3PM - 7PM

Waco Convention Center

This is your chance to be seen by area businesses ready to hire!

Bring plenty of resumes and expect on-the-spot interviews.

The Discover Your Future Career fair is being made possible by KWTX, CTWP., and your local area Chambers of Commerce.

Our growing list includes: