Food For Families is an annual project for the Longhorn Council, Boy Scouts of America, H.E.B. Grocery Company, and KWTX News 10. Together with food pantries all across Central Texas, this one-day food drive collects non-perishable food and stocks the shelves of area food banks and pantries beyond the holiday season.

Next Event: NOVEMBER 19TH, 2021

On the Friday before Thanksgiving, volunteers from the Boy Scouts, H.E.B. Grocery Company, and other community organizations collect food in 9 counties in the largest one-day food drive in Texas.

All donated food serves the people in the county in which it was collected. Central Texans have generously donated food and money totaling more than one million pounds each year for the past seven years. In 2020 alone, 2,644,406 pounds of food was collected.

What’s Needed?

Canned Meats, Tuna, Chili, Stew, Chicken, Canned Vegetables, Sugar, Corn Meal, Pasta, Pasta Sauce, Cereals, Flour, Baby Food, Peanut Butter, Dry Beans, Flour, Rice

Where Can I Drop Off Now? (Before the Event)

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest - 100 Hillcrest Medical Blvd., Waco, TX 76712

Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Clinic - Bellmead - 851 N. Loop 340, Waco, TX 76705

Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Clinic - Bosque - 7300 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX 76710

Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Clinic - China Spring - 9821 China Spring Hwy., Waco, TX 76708

Baylor Scott & White Hewitt Clinic - 510 N. Hewitt Dr., Hewitt, TX 76643

Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Clinic - Hewitt - 1001 Hewitt Drive, Waco, TX 76712

Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Clinic - Marketplace - 2304 Marketplace Drive, Waco, TX 76711

Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Clinic - Midway - 7702 Central Park Drive, Waco, TX 76712

Baylor Scott & White Waco Family Med - 7700 Fish Pond Rd., Waco, TX 76710

CTWP - Waco - 3730 Franklin Ave., Waco 76710

CTWP - Temple - 1505 W. Ave. M, Temple 76504

Where Can I Drop-Off During the Event?

KWTX Main Studios - 6700 American Plaza, Waco, TX 76712

BELTON - Helping Hands Ministry - 2210 Holland Road, Belton, TX

CAMERON - Blessings from God - Brookshires Parking Lot, 1603 W. 4th, Cameron, TX

CLIFTON - Clifton Food Pantry - State Hwy. 6th and 9th, Clifton, TX

COPPERAS COVE - Baptist Benevolence Ministry - 804 E. Business 190, Copperas Cove

FAIRFIELD - River of Life Family Worship Center - 1201 E. Commerce, Fairfield, TX

GATESVILLE - Gatesville Care Center - Fire Dept at 109 S. 23rd St, Gatesville, TX

GROESBECK - Fishes & Loaves - 312 W. Navasota, Groesbeck

HILLSBORO - Hillsboro Interfaith Ministry - Scout Hut, 915 Corsicana Hwy., Hillsboro, TX

KILLEEN - Food Care Center - 210 N. 16th St., Killeen, TX (ACCEPTING MONETARY DONATIONS ONLY)

MARLIN - Falls County Samaritan House - 154 Live Oak St., Marlin, TX

MCGREGOR - McGregor Food Pantry / Rhett Revolution - 416 W. 2nd St., McGregor, TX

MERIDIAN - North Bosque Helping Hands - 415 S. Hill St., Meridian, TX

MEXIA - Caritas of Mexia - 111 N. Paris, Mexia, TX

NOLANVILLE - 300 W. Ave. I, Nolanville, TX

SALADO - First Baptist Church - Brookshire Brothers, 215 Mill Creek Dr. Salado, TX

TEMPLE - Operation Feeding Temple - Baylor Scott & White Medical Ctr., 2401 S. 31st St, Temple, TX

WACO - Caritas of Waco KWTX Main Studios, 6700 American Plaza, Waco, TX Brookshires Parking Lot, 100 Pelow Dr. Robinson, TX

WHITNEY - Our Daily Bread - 100 Sims Drive, Whitney, TX

Financial Support

Every dollar counts! Make a financial donation to your area Food for Families Food Pantry!

History

2021 marks the 32nd year of Food For Families in Central Texas. The rapidly increasing number of “new poor” appearing at area food banks and the plea from those food pantries for help prompted News 10 to initiate Food For Families in November 1990. Designed to stock the shelves of area food pantries beyond the holiday season, Food For Families gathered 84,435 pounds of food the first year.

In several counties, no food pantry existed prior to Food For Families. Caritas in Waco and the Food Center in Killeen helped establish food pantries in the counties where none existed.

The project began as a 7-county drive with the Waco Board of Realtors joining News 10 as a partner the first year. H.E.B. Food Stores became the third partner in 1991.

In 1995, the Waco Association of Realtors left the project to pursue other efforts and the Heart ‘O Texas Council, Boy Scouts of America became the third partner of Food For Families.

Texas Army National Guardsmen had been volunteering for Food For Families for several years but complicated federal legislation limited their participation. In late 1998, the Secretary of the Army granted special permission for the Texas Army National Guard to become our fourth partner. In 2016, the changing world picture and federal rules limited Guard participation. In the summer of 2017, the Texas Army National Guard was forced to focus their efforts on military duties and dropped out of Food For Families.

Volunteers from the Waco Scottish Rite helped Scouts feed the soldiers and other volunteers at the KWTX site and helped in numerous other roles throughout Food For Families.

Television news reporters and anchors broadcast from every televised site. Volunteers from the Boy Scouts and H.E.B. Grocery Company are joined by other community service organization volunteers to help at the collection sites. The food collected in each county remains in that county for distribution by local nonprofit organizations.

Food For Families has grown to become the largest one-day food drive in Texas encompassing 9-counties with 18 televised sites in Central Texas. In 2021, Food For Families gathered 2,644,406 pounds of food. In its 31-year history, Food For Families has gathered 33,938,406 pounds of food.

Food For Families is an annual event sponsored by the Boy Scouts of America, H.E.B. Grocery Company and KWTX News 10.

The Food For Families partners provide an umbrella of promotion and support for dozens of food pantries throughout Central Texas.