About Gray:

Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets including the first or second highest rated television station in 87 markets. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better. We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About KWTX-TV:

KWTX-TV News 10 is the dominant television station for the Waco-Temple-Killeen market in the Heart of Texas. The CBS, CW, Telemundo, and MeTV affiliate, KWTX is the leader in every local newscast. A state-of-the-art facility give team members the ability to showcase their award-winning content. A storm-chasing vehicle called the Weather Edge gives our crews a mobile weather lab to track severe weather.

The station’s most valuable resource is its people. KWTX is home to a dedicated group of team members, many of whom have called the station home for many years. Community service is engrained in the culture of KWTX. We take pride in being able to say that no other station does it better. In 2016, the station was honored with the NAB’s Service to America Award, recognizing the nation’s top local TV station for community service. The Texas Association of Broadcasters also honored KWTX with its highest award for public service, The Bonner McLain Award.

Fixer Upper’s Magnolia Silos have turned downtown Waco into a destination for travelers from around the country. The city is home to Baylor University, with one of the top athletic programs in the nation and beautiful McLane Stadium along the Brazos River. Space-X has a rocket testing facility, with some of the world’s most impressive technology in nearby McGregor. The market is also home to one of the largest U.S. Military installations in the world, Fort Hood. This region is ideally located in Central Texas, within a short drive of both the Dallas and Austin metro areas. KWTX has a stellar reputation as one of the premiere broadcasters in Texas and is looking for driven, dedicated people pursuing a career in broadcast-related fields, helping produce award-winning, compelling content while working in the community to help make life better for those we are entrusted to serve.